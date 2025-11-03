Live stream Cowboys-Cardinals Monday Night Football free without YouTube TV
The Dallas Cowboys welcome the Arizona Cardinals to AT&T Stadium for a Monday Night Football showdown to cap off Week 9 of the NFL season, less than 24 hours before the trade deadline.
There is a lot riding on the game, with the Cowboys' trade deadline approach potentially impacted by whether the team leaves with a win or a loss.
Unfortunately, a contract dispute and corporate greed has led to a dispute between Disney and YouTube TV, leading to channels like ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 getting dropped from the streaming service.
That means if you are a YouTube TV subscriber, there will be some last-minute scrambling to determine hoe to tune into the game. Luckily, there has been a gift from the streaming gods this weekend that is offering up an opportunity for fans to catch the action live online for free.
The fine folks at Fubo TV stepped up to the plate and are offering a 7-day free trial. The free trial is for new users, but it is important to remember that you will be charged at the end of the seven-day trial if you do not cancel.
If you wish to continue your service after the free trial, Fubo TV Pro costs $54.99 per month, Fubo TV Elite with Sports Plus is $74.99, and Fubo TV Deluxe costs $84.99.
All of the information you need to watch Monday Night Football can be seen below.
Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals TV & viewing info
Date: Monday, November 3, 2025
Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Arlington, Texas
Venue: AT&T Stadium
TV Channel: ABC, ESPN
Live Stream: Stream 1
Betting Odds: Cowboys -3.5 | O/U: 53.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. Cardinals Online
Fubo TV has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.
Fubo includes the NFL Network in every plan, which offers access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round, plus select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown. Fubo also includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV’s most popular sports talk shows.
