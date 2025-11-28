ESPN NFL analyst makes bold statement on Cowboys' playoff potential

In case you blinked, the Dallas Cowboys are on a three-game winning streak to end November and have beaten both of last season's Super Bowl participants in the span of five days. It's been an incredible stretch for Dallas, which is now firmly in the NFL Playoff picture.

On Friday morning, sports pundits across the major networks couldn't help but to talk about America's Team in the midst of its postseason push, with ESPN dedicating countless segments to the Cowboys after their Thanksgiving win.

One ESPN analyst who shared their thoughts on the 'Boys is former star safety Ryan Clark, who had some high praise for the team and it's potential in the postseason.

Not only does Clark belief the Cowboys could be a playoff team, but he believes they have the opportunity to do something they haven't done since the 1995-95 season: Win the NFC.

"They are absolutely true threats to be NFC Champions."@Realrclark25 weighs in on the Cowboys and their chances to win the NFC ✍️ pic.twitter.com/hBOn8Of02y — First Take (@FirstTake) November 28, 2025

"Are they legitimate threats when they get in there or is this just... a team that fails when they get to know that they're legitimate threats... We always point to Dak Prescott underperforming in the most important moments. Well there's been no more important moments at least in his career thus far than the last two weeks or the leadership he had to show when one of their brothers was lost," Clark said. "And so I believe that Dak Prescott is now a different man, which makes this team different. George Pickens makes this team different. When you slide the coverage to CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens wins one-on-ones. When you slide the coverage to George Pickens, CeeDee Lamb wins one-on-ones. And with that, Brian Schottenheimer still calls runs like to Malik Davis, which is the explosive play for the touchdown.

"And so when they do get in the playoffs, with the way Quinnen Williams and Overshawn have elevated this defense, they are absolutely true threats to be NFC champions."

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Brian Schottenheimer watch a play in the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

That is music to Cowboys fans' ears.

It's great to see the Cowboys getting discussed for all of the right reasons instead of for being a clown show, which was the case for the first half of the season. We'll just have to see if they can keep the momentum rolling down the most important stretch of the season.

Dallas Cowboys' remaining 2025 schedule

A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

WEEK 14: Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions (TNF) | Prime Video | 8:20 p.m. ET

WEEK 15: Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings (SNF) | NBC | 8:20 p.m. ET

WEEK 16: Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers | FOX | 1:00 p.m. ET

WEEK 17: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders (Christmas) | Netflix | 1:00 p.m. ET

WEEK 18: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (TBD)

