Texans at Cowboys live stream: Watch Monday Night Football Online
Dallas Cowboys Nation, game day is finally here. The Cowboys wrap up Week 11 of the 2024-25 NFL regular season in primetime when C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans come to town.
It is the latest test on the big stage for Dallas in what has been a disappointing season.
Injuries have plagued the team, and they enter Monday night's clash with backup quarterback Cooper Rush leading the way with Dak Prescott out for the remainder of the season.
MORE: Cowboys vs. Texans: 3 keys to victory for Week 11
The Cowboys currently sit at 3-6 on the season with an 0-4 record at home, the Texans are 6-4.
If there is some silver lining for the Cowboys faithful who are worried whether the night will bring more frustration, there is a ManningCast to add some extra entertainment.
Entering the game, the Texans are stong 7-point favorites on the road, while the over/under is set for 41.5 total points.
A full look at everything you need to tune into the action can be seen below.
Cowboys vs. Texans, NFL Week 11: TV & Viewing Info
Date: Monday, November 18, 2024
Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Arlington, TX
Venue: AT&T Stadium
TV Info: ESPN/ABC
Betting Odds: Texans -7 | O/U: 41.5 (odds via ESPN BET)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
MORE: Cowboys’ final Week 11 injury update is worst-case for struggling secondary
How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. Texans Online
Your best bet for watching Monday Night Football via a live stream is WatchESPN. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.
If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through ESPN's subscription service, ESPN+.
ESPN+ offers a monthly subscription at $11.99 per month, or an annual fee of $119.99. You can also subscribe to the ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu bundle for $16.99 per month. ESPN+ subscribers can stream on up to five devices at the same time for most content, and two devices for UFC PPV events. ESPN+ is available on the ESPN app on Apple, Android, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Samsun Smart TV devices.