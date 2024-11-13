Cowboys vs. Texans: 3 keys to victory for Week 11
Another primetime matchup is on deck for the Dallas Cowboys (3-6), who will host the Houston Texans (6-4) during Week 11 on Monday Night Football in the seventh edition of the Governor's Cup since the Texans entered the NFL as a franchise back in 2002.
The Cowboys own the all-time series 4-2 and have never fallen to the Texans on their home turf. Dallas narrowly escaped with a 27-23 victory in their last meeting in 2022.
Head Coach Mike McCarthy and his team are coming off a frustrating 34-6 loss in Week 10 to the Philadelphia Eagles, while Houston surrendered a 10-point lead late in a 26-23 loss to the Detroit Lions.
A struggling Cowboys team, reeling from four consecutive losses, faces a daunting task to break their losing streak and avoid their first five-game slump in nearly a decade.
With a depleted roster due to injuries, Dallas will need an all-out effort to overcome one of the leagues most improved teams of the last two seasons.
Here are three keys to victory for the Cowboys ahead of Monday Night's matchup.
Protect the understudies
Whether it's Cooper Rush, Trey Lance, or even the newly signed Will Grier, the Texans' pass rush has to feel good about this matchup.
Houston ranks seventh through 10 weeks of play with 29 sacks, despite Pro Bowl defensive end Will Anderson Jr. missing the last two games.
The Texans have recorded a total of 99 pressures and 35 hurries this season. According to Pro Football Focus, they rank second in disruption rate at 23.79 percent.
Dallas has allowed a total of 24 sacks this season, including three during their Week 10 loss on Sunday.
For Dallas to have a chance at an upset on Monday Night, it starts up front with their offensive line.
Ball security is key
The legendary Wade Phillips, who had past stints with these two teams, once stated, "Winning the turnover battle is crucial in determining a game's outcome."
Well not everyone can achieve what the Lions did on Sunday Night by committing six turnovers against the Texans and still managing to win.
Houston is currently sixth with a turnover differential of plus seven, while Dallas ranks 30th with a differential of minus ten.
Last Sunday, Dallas committed five turnovers that resulted in 13 points, including an interception by Lance and four fumbles, two of which were by Rush.
Ball protection, especially in the air, will be crucial for the Cowboys' offense since the Texans rank third in the league with 13 interceptions. Houston has also forced seven fumbles and recovered four of them.
Dallas is currently tied for first with 16 fumbles committed and tied for third with 10 interceptions thrown.
Stop the next running back on the menu
This season, the Cowboys' struggling run defense has faced running backs Alvin Kamara, Derrick Henry, David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs, Bijan Robinson, and Saquon Barkley.
In Week 11, Dallas will face Joe Mixon, who has rushed for 655 yards this season despite missing two games.
The Pro Bowl back, has achieved five 100-yard rushing performances, scored seven touchdowns, and has yet to fumble this year.
Houston is currently tied for 10th in the league with 10 rushing touchdowns this season.
Through 10 weeks, Dallas has allowed the second-most rushing yards (152.1) and rushing touchdowns (15) this season.
