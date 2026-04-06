Cowboys 2026 NFL Free Agency, What They Got Right — & What They Missed So Far

The 2026 NFL draft is approaching quickly and the Dallas Cowboys are expected to make a splash with two picks in Round 1.

What they got right: Rashan Gary addition

Green Bay Packers defensive end Rashan Gary during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Dallas trading for Rashan Gary was criticized the moment it was announced, but the hate didn’t make much sense. There’s a claim Dallas overpaid by sending a fourth-round pick, especially with the belief Gary was going to be cut by the Green Bay Packers.

Looking at this logically, however, the Cowboys added a consistent starter who took a pay cut at a position of need for a Day 3 pick. That’s a win-now move and they avoided any bidding wars by making the trade.

What they got wrong: Not re-signing Jadeveon Clowney

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney runs onto the field prior to the game against the Washington Commanders. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

While adding Gary was a solid move, not re-signing Jadeveon Clowney is a mistake. Clowney took off at the end of the season with 4.5 sacks in the final two games. The Cowboys initially seemed interested in another year with Clowney but they changed their tune after signing Christian Parker as defensive coordinator.

Perhaps they don’t feel he’s a fit in their system, but Clowney has played well in a 3-4, 4-3, and hybrid fronts. Bringing him back would have made a lot of sense considering how porous their pass rush was in 2025.

What they got right: Secondary signings

Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dallas hired a defensive coordinator who specializes in coaching defensive backs. They then ensured he had plenty of talent to work with.

The Cowboys signed safeties Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke as well as cornerback Cobie Durant. None are household names, but the safeties have ties to the coaching staff while Durant proved to be a ballhawk with three interceptions in the playoffs this past season.

Even more important is the versatility Thompson and Locke offer. Both can play either safety position, as well as in the slot. That allows Parker to move players around and field a capable back end.

What they got wrong: Failing to sign a LB

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner reacts after a play against the Miami Dolphins. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dallas tried to sign Nakobe Dean in free agency, but they were unsuccessful. They also claimed they called around, but didn’t find a trade partner that made sense.

They now enter the draft with a dangerously thin inside linebacker corps. Right now, they have just DeMarvion Overshown, Shemar James, and Justin Barron under contract.

They could add more help in the draft, but that doesn’t mean a veteran shouldn’t have been signed already. One name still available is Bobby Wagner, and at this point, it feels like negligence that Dallas hasn’t brought him in.