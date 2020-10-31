SI.com
How to Watch: Cowboys at Eagles - A 'Contenders' Train Wreck'

Matt Galatzan

After yet another disastrous loss last weekend the Washington Football Team, the Dallas Cowboys must now travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in a battle for the NFC East division lead. It will be the first matchup of the season between the two struggling teams, both of whom hold just a pair of wins heading into the midway point of the season.

It'll be QB Ben DiNucci's first NFL start ... which could be thrilling or a train wreck ... or maybe both.

In addition to sticking with CowboysSI.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Cowboys and Eagles on Sunday Night Football ...

Game information: Dallas Cowboys Vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Current Records: Cowboys 2-5, Eagles 2-4-1

Date/Time: Sunday, November 1 at 7:20 p.m. CT

Where: Lincoln Financial Field

Streaming: Fubo TV and NBC Sports App

TV: NBC

Radio: 105.3 The Fan featuring our own Mike Fisher

Lead Official: Jerome Boger

Moneyline: DAL: (+285), PHI: (-350)

Spread: DAL: +7.5 (-110), PHI: -7.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 43.5 – Over: (-110), Under: (-110)

Injuries ...

Cowboys:

  • QB Andy Dalton (the only name in this group not scheduled to play)
  • OG Zack Martin
  • P Chris Jones
  • S Xavier Woods

Eagles

  • OT Jack Driscoll
  • OT Lane Johnson
  • C Craig James
  • WR Alshon Jeffreys 
  • RB Miles Sanders
  • LB Nathan Gerry
  • DE Genard Avery
  • DT Malik Jackson
  • S K'Von Wallace

Quotable: "If my number’s called in the future,'' rookie QB Ben DiNucci said, "I’m going to make sure that I do everything I can to keep this show on the road and make sure that other guys in the locker room have got as much faith in me as No. 4 (Prescott) and No. 14 (Dalton).” 

