How to Watch: Cowboys at Eagles - A 'Contenders' Train Wreck'
Matt Galatzan
After yet another disastrous loss last weekend the Washington Football Team, the Dallas Cowboys must now travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in a battle for the NFC East division lead. It will be the first matchup of the season between the two struggling teams, both of whom hold just a pair of wins heading into the midway point of the season.
It'll be QB Ben DiNucci's first NFL start ... which could be thrilling or a train wreck ... or maybe both.
In addition to sticking with CowboysSI.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Cowboys and Eagles on Sunday Night Football ...
Game information: Dallas Cowboys Vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Current Records: Cowboys 2-5, Eagles 2-4-1
Date/Time: Sunday, November 1 at 7:20 p.m. CT
Where: Lincoln Financial Field
Streaming: Fubo TV and NBC Sports App
TV: NBC
Radio: 105.3 The Fan featuring our own Mike Fisher
Lead Official: Jerome Boger
Moneyline: DAL: (+285), PHI: (-350)
Spread: DAL: +7.5 (-110), PHI: -7.5 (-110)
Over/Under: 43.5 – Over: (-110), Under: (-110)
Injuries ...
Cowboys:
- QB Andy Dalton (the only name in this group not scheduled to play)
- OG Zack Martin
- P Chris Jones
- S Xavier Woods
Eagles
- OT Jack Driscoll
- OT Lane Johnson
- C Craig James
- WR Alshon Jeffreys
- RB Miles Sanders
- LB Nathan Gerry
- DE Genard Avery
- DT Malik Jackson
- S K'Von Wallace
Quotable: "If my number’s called in the future,'' rookie QB Ben DiNucci said, "I’m going to make sure that I do everything I can to keep this show on the road and make sure that other guys in the locker room have got as much faith in me as No. 4 (Prescott) and No. 14 (Dalton).”