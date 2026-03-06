Maxx Crosby to the Dallas Cowboys was reportedly close to happening. According to Trey Wingo, the Cowboys thought they were about to land the superstar defensive end in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders.

That didn't happen, however, and Wingo believes the Cowboys don't plan on meeting the Raiders' demands. Now, he says, they will shift their focus to Trey Hendrickson in free agency.

Hendrickson, who spent the past five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, has been one of the league's premier pass rushers. He's currently the top EDGE on the free agency market and was also rumored to be a player the Cowboys had interest in last year as they were looking to trade for help on the defensive line.

The Cowboys reportedly "thought they were close" to acquiring Maxx Crosby last night.



They're now "expected to shift their focus" to signing Trey Hendrickson, per @wingoz

There are concerns with Hendrickson, however. He's older than Crosby at 31 years old and had core muscle surgery after suffering an injury in 2025. That said, he had 17.5 sacks in 2023 and 2024, proving he's among the best in the game when healthy.

Targeting Trey Hendrickson is better for the Cowboys in the long run

Cincinnati Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson watches a replay as the Detroit Lions celebrate a touchdown. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite his age, going after Hendrickson, as opposed to Crosby, is the better move for the Cowboys. Hendrickson won't be on the roster as long, but he also won't cost them any draft picks to acquire.

Considering this class is loaded with talent on the edge, it makes more sense to sign a player to a shorter deal, for similar money to what Crosby would make, and allow him to be the answer in the short-term. The Cowboys can then add someone in the draft and develop them, along with Hendrickson.

That strategy helps them now, while also potentially setting them up for success in the long run.

Other options outside of Trey Hendrickson

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Odafe Oweh (98) celebrates a sack against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

If Dallas is unable to sign Hendrickson, there are a couple of other players they can target, including Odafe Oweh.

Oweh was a first-round pick out of Penn State by the Baltimore Ravens in 2021. He broke out with 10 sacks in 2024, but was traded to the Los Angeles Chargers during the 2025 season. He played in 12 games for the Chargers and had 7.5 sacks.

He's still an ascending talent who also has experience in the 3-4 system, which Christian Parker is expected to utilize. Other than Oweh, the Cowboys could kick the tires on Boye Mafe, Arnold Ebiketie, or even Von Miller.