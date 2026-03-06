Does Maxx Crosby's Latest Cryptic Video Hint At Trade Amid Dallas Cowboys Rumors?

The Dallas Cowboys continue to be linked to trade rumors involving Las Vegas Raiders superstar Maxx Crosby, as the start of the new league year approaches.

Dallas is one of the teams believed to be in the mix and "monitoring" the situation, along with the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens. It was previously reported, however, that the team is not willing to part ways with two first-round picks to land the star pass rusher.

As the rumors continue to swirl, NFL fans and internet sluths continue to monitor his social media accounts for any clues about an upcoming move. Crosby recently shared a video zooming in on the stars and referencing being a cowboy.

In his latest post, fans believe Crosby may be indicating that he has approved of a trade, pointing to the camera during a line in Rio da Yung OG hit song "Different Music," where he raps, "I said, 'Yes,' I hit the green button."

Maxx pointing to the camera...



"I said, "Yes", I hit the green button" 😈 pic.twitter.com/LsXMoEkR8c — Stephen Mac (@Stephen_Mac03) March 6, 2026

One fan joked that the lyric is a sign that he will be traded to the rival Philadelphia Eagles. "Green? Eagles confirmed," he wrote.

As the rumors swirl, fan creativity is at an all-time high, with Cowboys fans hopeful that the team will make another aggressive offseason trade. While some of the team's recent trades have not panned out, Dallas did hit some major home runs with breakout star wide receiver George Pickens and All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

If the Cowboys are able to land Crosby in a blockbuster trade to start the new year, it will signal a strong start to the offseason, which promises to be a big one for the team after Jerry Jones' "bust the budget" promise.

Last season, Crosby recorded 73 total tackles, 28 tackles for a loss, 20 quarterback hits, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception.

Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby and wife Rachel Washburn attend a game between the Golden State Warriors and the LA Clippers | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

We'll have to see if Dallas ends up being his new home, as the rumors continue to swirl, but there will be some serious competition. The 2026 NFL calendar year officially begins on Wednesday, March 11, at 4:00 p.m. ET.