Jerry Jones crafts incredible word salad about adding LB at NFL trade deadline
A lot has changed around the Dallas Cowboys in just one week. Last week, it felt like the team was on the rise with their dominant win over the Washington Commanders. Now, the sky is falling once again.
The Cowboys' Week 8 loss to the Denver Broncos proved one thing: this team is far away from one move making them a contender.
Still, the talk around the team is if the front office will make a deal before the NFL trade deadline on November 4th. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made his stance known after Sunday's loss. But everyone's favorite owner delivered another iconic line on Tuesday when talking about a potential trade.
"Not necessarily. Not at all. But possibly so. Now, how about that for an answer," Jones told 105.3 The FAN when asked if the team would add another linebacker through a trade.
Jones has long said that he loves the circus he has created around his franchise. Hey, it's his money, why not have a little fun with it? However, the more and more he speaks, it's starting to feel like he may be losing his fastball.
The Cowboys have numerous issues on the defensive side. Once again, one move isn't going to change that. But one move would be a start.
Let Jerry Cook?
Will Jones make a move? My gut says yes. Will it be a move the fans will be excited about? My gut says no.
I think Jones wants to turn his laundry list of draft picks into All-Pros that the team can discover through the NFL Draft. To me, it feels he is banking on the future more than he is the present.
This team is not a contender at the moment. That doesn't mean they can't be. But this defense needs an extreme makeover. Unfortunately, Jerry hasn't called in Ty Pennington and his crew to get this makeover started.
