Former Cowboys star shares brutal truth on team's NFL playoff chances

There are four games remaining in the regular season, and the Dallas Cowboys have a lot of work to do if the team hopes to reach the NFL Playoffs. It won't be easy, but there is a path for the Cowboys to punch their ticket to the postseason.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones recently shared his excitement about the team's chances with the division wide open, but not everyone is sipping the Kool-Aid.

During Wednesday's edition of ESPN First Take, for Cowboys star defensive lineman Marcus Spears shared his thoughts on how the final stretch of the season could play out.

When discussing the Cowboys' shot at closing ground and backdooring their way into an NFC East title, Spears got brutally honest.

"I think Philly is going to turn on and win the rest of these games out. If they don't the Cowboys will be sitting there." 👀@mspears96 on if the Cowboys have a shot at catching the Eagles to win the NFC East ✍️ pic.twitter.com/K6UGVUZr7m — First Take (@FirstTake) December 10, 2025

While Swagu doesn't believe the Cowboys should completely be counted out, the chances of everything falling into place are slim.

And, after all, the Eagles are the defending Super Bowl champions.

So you're saying there's a chance?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones during warmups against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"I say yes, but with a lot of apprehension, and it has nothing to do with the Cowboys. We obviously know that they need to win out in order to even be in this conversation, but it's just Philly," Swagu said... "So, look, I don't think Philly is going to finish the season with no wins. And coincidentally, I think they win this division. But based on what we've been seeing right now, with the Philadelphia Eagles, whether they can get this ship right or not. It's going to determine where the Cowboys sit towards the end of the season.

"So Jerry is not completely off his skis, and the Cowboys went in two of those three games, obviously losing the game to the Lions hurt him a tremendous amount, but ultimately, you may be a byproduct of what other teams do, and that's where they sit right now. So it'll be interesting to see down the stretch. I think Philly got a chance to win out. Obviously, when it comes to saying that about this team after what we've seen for some weeks, it may not be possible. But I think Philly is going to turn on and win the rest of these games out. If they don't, the Cowboys will be sitting there."

Spears is correct. This is one of the most sensible things Jones has said in a while when it comes to the Cowboys, because it is based in reality. There is still a chance that the team makes it to the postseason, but the road isn't easy and they'll plenty of help along the way.

We'll get our first look at one of the Cowboys' four chances to close the 1.5 game gap on the Eagles on Sunday night in primetime when the Minnesota Vikings come to town.

