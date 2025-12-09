'Excited' Jerry Jones discusses Cowboys' NFL playoff hopes after Eagles MNF loss

The Dallas Cowboys found themselves right back in the NFC East mix as we prepare for Week 15, following the Philadelphia Eagles' latest collapse. The Eagles fell to the Los Angeles Chargers in a turnover-filled Monday Night Football showdown.

Entering the new week, the Cowboys are just 1.5 games out of first place in the NFC East, with four games to go in the regular season.

On Tuesday morning, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan and shared his thoughts on the team's renewed hopes of reaching the postseason.

Jones made it clear that he is "excited" with the team's position, and still believes Dallas could make a run.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

“Real excited. They didn’t even need to put any fuel in the plane. I flew up here on my own," Jones said. "We sure got a shot at this thing.”

Dallas has one of the most favorable schedules down the stretch, so it will be exciting to see if the team can regain the momentum it had coming into December. Philadelphia, on the other hand, finds itself in a three-game slump entering crunch time for the regular season.

Up next for the Cowboys is a Sunday Night Football clash with the Minnesota Vikings, which will say a lot about the direction the team could turn over the final month.

Dallas Cowboys' remaining schedule

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott walks off the field after a 44-30 loss at Ford Field in Detroit | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 15: Minnesota Vikings @ Dallas Cowboys | Sunday, December 14 | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC/Peacock

Week 16: Los Angeles Chargers @ Dallas Cowboys | Sunday, December 21 | 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX

Week 17: Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Commanders | Thursday, December 25 | 1:00 p.m. ET | Netflix

Week 18: Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants | Sunday, January 4 | FLEX GAME

