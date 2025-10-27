Cowboys-Cardinals Week 9 opening betting odds, Dallas favored despite Denver debacle
Week 8 of the NFL season did not go as planned for the Dallas Cowboys. The team marched into Mile Migh with momentum behind them, but left with tails between their legs after a dreadful all-around performance.
When the final whistle blew, the Cowboys suffered an embarrassing 44-24 loss to the Denver Broncos.
But you have to have a short memory in the NFL, so it's onto Week 9 where the team will welcome the Arizona Cardinals to AT&T Stadium for a primetime showdown on Monday Night Football.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer frustrated with Cowboys coaches after Mile High Massacre
According to ESPN BET, the Cowboys are a slight 2.5-point favorite at home over the visiting Cardinals, while the over/under is set for a whopping 54.5 total points. It looks like Vegas doesn't have faith in either defense, and understandably so.
The moneyline has Dallas as a -150 favorite, while Arizona is a +130 dog.
That means you would have to wager $150 on the Cowboys to net a $100 return, while a $100 bet on the Cardinals would win you $130.
A full look at the betting odds and information for Monday night's game can be seen below.
MORE: Dak Prescott gives harsh truth on Cowboys 'unacceptable' identity after Week 8
Cowboys vs Cardinals, Week 9 betting odds & viewing info
Date: Monday, November 3, 2025
Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Arlington, Texas
Venue: AT&T Stadium
TV Info: ABC/ESPN
Betting Odds: Cowboys -2.5 | O/U: 54.5 (odds via ESPN BET)
Moneyline: Cowboys -150, Cardinals +130
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
