Micah Parsons uses ‘Remember the Titans’ to describe excitement for Cowboys camp, team chemistry
Dallas Cowboys star defender Micah Parsons is always good for a quote. He’s never been afraid to speak his mind, even when he’s saying he hardly speaks to his defensive coordinator.
While most of the talk during the voluntary offseason workouts has centered around CeeDee Lamb's absence, Parsons went into great detail about his thoughts about the practices and the upcoming season.
Parsons, who arrived for their first mandatory session, said he had his own way of approaching the offseason. He then touched on how he can do all the ‘non-pad’ workouts on his own while citing ‘Remember the Titans’ to explain what the upcoming training camp in Oxnard will look like.
"Ever watch 'Remember the Titans'?" asked Parsons via Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com. "We're gonna be in Oxnard for a very, very long time. There's gonna be a lot of chemistry [out there]. I think that's really the time when you see everything. It's hard to someone without pads or true contact, hand points — it's not even realistic when you can't touch each other without losing a draft pick or something like that.”
"It's outrageous. It's just a lot of walkthroughs right now. From my position, where I'm at, it's a lot of individual [work] and I can be doing that by myself or with my trainer."
Micah Parsons has been money, and has earned his money
Since being selected 12th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, Parsons has never recorded fewer than 13 sacks in a season. He’s improved that number in each campaign and has 40.5 entering his fourth year in the league.
As a former first-round selection, the Cowboys control his rights through the 2025 season after picking up the fifth-year option in his deal. That means he will make at least $21 million in 2025, but it could be more if he and the front office agree to an extension this year.
Parsons has earned a massive deal, and it might be wise to pay him now, because another huge year will drive that price even higher.