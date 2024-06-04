Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys DC Mike Zimmer 'haven't spoken directly too much', not concerned about chemistry
Micah Parsons stayed away from the Dallas Cowboys' offseason workouts at he seeks a lucrative new contract.
That changed on Tuesday, June 4, when Parsons showed up.
Despite his absence from the voluntary workout period, Parsons is expected to be in playing shape after working out on his own. The question, however, is how quickly he can learn the scheme of new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer.
Parsons spoke to the media Tuesday afternoon revealed he and Zimmer have not spoken too much, but he's excited to get to work in the new "old-school mentality" system.
“Honestly, me and Zimm have probably said a total of 20 words to each other. He’s a very quiet person. All I keep hearing from the coaches is, ‘Zimm likes it this way.’ I was like, ‘Well, I like it this way.’ So, I can’t wait to have my true sit down with him," Parsons said.
“I think it will be pretty cool because obviously old-school mindset, old-school mentality. I think he’s had a lot of great players, but he ain’t ever have a Micah before. It will be fun, and I think it’s going to be unique."
While it may be concerning that there was very little communication between Parsons and his new coach, he's excited for the role he will play because of similarities between how Zimmer will use him like Dan Quinn, who left to be head of the Washington Commanders.
“There’s a lot of similarities on things to how he uses me to how Dan (Quinn) used me in the system, but he has more twists and turns of how he’s going to set things up," he added. "Also, there are some things that I’ve got to get used to, too. It’s going to be a compromisable relationship. There’s going to be things he’s like, ‘I’m not going to give on. I don’t give on.’ That’s part of the regime, you know?”
As for the contract drama that has been hanging over the Cowboys' head, Parsons is willing to remain patient and believes he will be the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history.
The Cowboys will continue mandatory workouts on Wednesday and Thursday.