Cowboy Roundup: Updated NFC East standings, DeMarvion Overshown's generous deed
Happy Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Monday night ended perfectly, with the Los Angeles Chargers lending a helping hand to Dallas and keeping the NFC East hopes alive and well.
The Chargers knocked off the Philadelphia Eagles in overtime on Monday Night Football, keeping the Cowboys within 1.5 games of first place in the division.
Dallas now needs to focus on winning out and hoping the Eagles continue to stumble, with the backdoor to the NFL Playoffs still open.
Luckily for the Cowboys, the team has a favorable schedule down the stretch, so let's hope it can avoid any further setbacks. Up next is a Sunday night showdown against the Minnesota Vikings, so hopefully it will go Dallas' way.
As we wait to see what the next week brings, let's take a look around the web at some of the news and headlines making waves online and across social media.
Updated NFC East standings
- Philadelphia Eagles (8-5)
- Dallas Cowboys (6-6-1)
- Washington Commanders (3-10)
- New York Giants (2-11)
The Eagles' lead over the Cowboys in the NFC East remains at just 1.5 games following Week 14, with both team's suffering disappointing losses. The difference, however, is the Cowboys are 3-1 in their last four outings, while the Eagles are struggling to find any rhythm during their current three-game losing streak.
While the Cowboys face the struggling Vikings in Week 14, the Eagles also have a favorable matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.
DeMarvion Overshown's generous deed
Dallas Cowboys star DeMarvion Overshown was in the giving mood this week and surprised children at the Boys & Girls Club in Richardson, Texas, on Monday with a $200 shopping spree. It's a perfect way to get everyone into the holiday spirit.
