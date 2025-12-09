Dallas Cowboys set another NFL TV ratings record in Week 14 vs Lions

The Dallas Cowboys continue to be NFL ratings kings, despite the team's struggles this season.

Just one week after setting an all-timer regular-season viewership record (57.2 million viewers) on Thanksgiving against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Cowboys have done it again.

In the opening game of Week 14, the Cowboys and Detroit Lions set a Thursday Night Football record on Prime Video. It shows why the Cowboys rightfully hold the moniker of "America's Team."

MORE: Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb continues getting good concussion news from ahead of Week 15

According to Front Office Sports' Ryan Glasspiegel, the Cowboys vs. Lions game averaged 19.39 million viewers throughout the night, with a peak of 22.18 million. Both figures were TNF on Prime Video records.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy runs against Detroit Lions cornerbacks D.J. Reed and Avonte Maddox | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The previous record was a game earlier this year between the Washington Commanders and Green Bay Packers, which averaged 1.63 million fewer viewers in September.

The season-to-date average for Thursday Night Football is 15.20 million viewers, which keeps this season on pace for the best-ever season on Prime Video, with the 12-week average up 15 percent, according to a press release.

MORE: Stephen Jones raves about the Dallas Cowboys’ newest breakout star

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, the result wasn't what they would have hoped for, falling 44-30. Despite the final score, it was a thrilling game between the teams.

Following their Week 14 clash, both teams remain alive in the NFC Playoff Picture, The Lions are currently the No. 8 seed in the NFC, and hold a 51 percent chance at reaching the postseason, with the Wild Card and NFC North titles still in the mix. The Cowboys, meanwhile, hold just a 10 percent chance at reaching the playoffs, but still have a path to clinching the NFC East.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott walks off the field after a 44-30 loss at Ford Field in Detroit | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's going to be interesting to see how everything plays out over the final four weeks of the season.

Up next for the Cowboys is a primetime meeting with the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium in Week 15. Kickoff between the two teams on Sunday Night Football is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Cowboys-Vikings opening Week 15 odds paint promising picture for Dallas

New Dallas Cowboys 2026 NFL mock draft lands team elite RB, star EDGE

Dak Prescott gets unfairly harsh grade following Cowboys' Week 14 loss

Updated 2026 NFL Draft order after Week 14 games returns Cowboys to top 15

Cowboys' Dak Prescott gets NFL MVP endorsement from unexpected source