NFL announcer schedule & pairings for Week 7 of 2024 season
The 2024-25 NFL regular season officially kicks off Week 7 on Thursday, October 17, with a primetime showdown between the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints.
While the Dallas Cowboys have the week off, there is still a full slate of action for fans around the league to enjoy.
Of course, a big part of enjoying your viewing experience comes from the announcers throughout the game.
Who will be calling your favorite team’s game on Sunday?
A full look at the announcer pairings for Week 7 of the NFL season.
NFL Week 7 Announcer Schedule
Thursday, Oct. 17
Denver Broncos (3-3) at New Orleans Saints (2-4):Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit
Sunday, Oct. 20
NFL International Series (NFL Network)
New England Patriots (1-5) at Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) (9:30 a.m. ET in London): Chris Rose, Joe Thomas
- Houston Texans (5-1) at Green Bay Packers (4-2) (Red): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
- Tennessee Titans (1-4) at Buffalo Bills (4-2) (Yellow): Andrew Catalon, Jason McCourty, Tiki Barber
- Cincinnati Bengals (2-4) at Cleveland Browns (1-5) (Orange): Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
- Carolina Panthers (1-5) at Washington Commanders (4-2) (Blue, 4:05 p.m. ET): Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
- Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) at Los Angeles Rams (1-4) (Green, 4:05 p.m. ET): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
- Detroit Lions (4-1) at Minnesota Vikings (5-0) (Red): Adam Amin, Greg Olsen
- Philadelphia Eagles (3-2) at New York Giants (2-4) (Blue): Chris Myers, Mark Sanchez
- Seattle Seahawks (3-3) at Atlanta Falcons (4-2) (Green): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
- Miami Dolphins (2-3) at Indianapolis Colts (3-3) (Yellow): Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston
Kansas City Chiefs (5-0) at San Francisco 49ers (3-3):Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady
Sunday Night Football (NBC)
New York Jets (2-4) at Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2):Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth
Monday, Oct. 21
Monday Night Football (ESPN/ABC)
- Baltimore Ravens (4-2) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-2) (8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
- Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) at Arizona Cardinals (2-4) (9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+): Chris Fowler, Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky
