Cowboys 4-Round Mock Draft: Dallas makes surprise pick in opening round

At 3-3, the Dallas Cowboys are still alive this season — but you wouldn't know it by the tone surrounding the franchise.
Dallas was blown out at home by the Detroit Lions, their third loss this season at AT&T Stadium and fourth in a row overall. That loss sent them into the bye with so many concerns that Jerry Jones started lashing out at radio hosts.
Jones was upset that his decisions were being questioned, which they should be. He and the rest of the front office were awful in free agency. The good thing is that they're typically solid in the NFL Draft, which is where we turn our attention with this four-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft.
Round 1: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
The popular pick here would be a wide receiver or running back. However, it's hard to see Dallas going for any running back — unless Ashton Jeanty falls to them. As for the wide receiver position, Jalen Tolbert has been playing well this season with 24 receptions for 290 yards and two touchdowns through the first six games. He's done enough to give the front office the confidence to go with the best player available, which is Nic Scourton from Texas A&M.
With DeMarcus Lawrence nearing the end of the line — and Sam Williams nearing the end of his rookie deal — the Cowboys have an underrated need at the position. They hope Marshawn Kneeland will continue to develop, but it's tough to pass on the 6-foot-4, 280-pounder who has plenty of position flexibility and recorded 10 sacks in 2023 for Purdue before joining the Aggies.
Round 2: Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon
CeeDee Lamb is a prototypical No. 1 wideout and Jalen Tolbert continues to improve. Still, the Dallas offense is missing explosion, which is why it's so exciting whenever they decide to utilize KaVontae Turpin.
Looking for someone with great speed who can provide more of a consistent receiving threat, they add Tez Johnson from Oregon in Round 2. Johnson isn't a big target (5-foot-10 and 160 pounds) but doesn't need to win on the boundaries. He's also not needing to be the top target thanks to Lamb. That said, he runs incredible routes and can make players miss in the open field.
Johnson has some problems with drops, which can be corrected with enough work. He's selected for his upside which is immense.
Round 3: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
Waiting until Round 3 to select a defensive tackle won't sit well with the fan base but after missing on Mazi Smith, don't expect Dallas to be willing to spend major capital on a position they've ignored for years. This front office believes they can find run-stuffers later in the draft, and even though they haven't done great, they had more success with players such as Osa Odighizuwa, Maliek Collins, Jason Hatcher, and Tyrone Crawford in the third round.
They go for another big man in Round 3 in this mock while also making it back-to-back Ducks as they take Derrick Harmon from Oregon. A 6-foot-5, 330-pounder who spent three years at Michigan State, Harmon moved to Eugene this offseason and has 22 tackles, three sacks, and three passes batted at the line in his first nine games. Harmon is capable of shutting down the run but could be a pass rusher as well. His selection doesn't mean they have to give up on Smith but could use him to replace Odighizuwa, who is set for free agency.
Round 4: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
With their first pick on Day 3, the Cowboys finally address the running back position by bringing in Kaleb Johnson from Iowa. He's a powerful, in-cut runner who has 937 yards and 12 touchdowns in six games. He's not getting the same hype as some of the other backs which is why he's still on the board. But that's a win for Dallas, as they luck into a legit RB1.
