Cowboys LISTEN: Inside How Dallas Will Attack Saints Offense

Part of what has made the New Orleans Saints successful for so long has been the tackle position.

Both Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk bookend the trenches and it has made their rushing attack formidable for opposing defenses. But on Thursday Night Football, the Dallas Cowboys will dodge a bullet as both All-Pro tackles will be sidelined with injuries. This opens up a golden opportunity for the Cowboys to pressure new starting quarterback Taysom Hill into getting the ball out of the pocket very fast.

This likely means the Saints will employ a lot of run plays with Hill and Mark Ingram. The Cowboys are lucking out in that department as well with Alvin Kamara missing his fourth consecutive game.

But, if the Cowboys get ahead quick and force the Saints to throw the football, it could create a blowout in favor of America's Team.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, Ross Jackson, host of "Locked On Saints" invites Marcus Mosher, one half of the "Locked On Cowboys" hosting panel to talk about the upcoming Thursday Night Football matchup between the Cowboys and Saints.

They talk about Hill making his first start of the season and how the Saints can take advantage of their big shift, get weird, and get a surprise win at home.

They also discuss the Saints' running game with Ingram is set to return with a huge role considering Kamara will be sitting out his fourth straight game and the challenges the offensive line will face without two starters on the offensive line.

On the Cowboys side, they talk about Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb returning and how that will give Demario Davis, Marshon Lattimore, and the Saints defense a run for their money as they look to get back to the elite play from early in the season.

They also discuss Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard's impact against the Saints dwindling defensive line.

Ross and Marcus also talk about the challenges the Cowboys face with Mike McCarthy out, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn in and the Cowboys' gameday staff impacted by health and safety protocols.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!