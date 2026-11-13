Dallas Cowboys Rookie Power Rankings at Midway Point of 2026 Season

We are halfway through what has been a miserable season for the Dallas Cowboys, and the showing from the team's 2026 NFL Draft class has been a microcosm of how things have gone.

Only one of the team's draft picks has made a consistent and positive impact through nine games, and that has made the seven-man draft class a major disappointment overall.

Luckily, there is still time for those rookies who haven't done much to right the ship, but it has no doubt been an ominous start for six Cowboys selections.

With all that in mind, let's take a look at a rookie power rankings featuring the team's latest draft class as we hit the midway point.

7. WR Anthony Smith

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Anthony Smith (83) at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys' seventh-round pick, Smith failed to make the 53-man roster out of trainging camp before being brought back on the practice squad.

Smith has not gotten into a game this season, and when Dallas needed a wide receiver off the practice squad last week amid injury issues, fellow rookie Jordan Hudson, not Smith, got the elevation.

That tells us everything we need to know about Smith's standing with the team currently.

6. CB Devin Moore

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Devin Moore (29) goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A fourth-round pick in April, Moore has not played a single snap this season because of the hip injury he suffered before the regular season began.

Moore has a chance to return soon, though, as he was designated to return from injured reserve this week, which gives him 21 days to be activated or else he has to miss the rest of the season.

The Florida product entered the NFL with injury concerns and he has done nothing to shake those concerns.

5. OT Drew Shelton

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Drew Shelton (67) blocks during the game between the Cowboys and the Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shelton lands in this spot by default since he has actually played snaps this season with five on offense and 23 on special teams.

There has been nothing to write home about for the fourth-round pick, though, and it's very clear he needs a lot more development, which we knew dating back to the preseason when he was completely overmatched.

The Cowboys clearly told us that when they decided to trade for Broderick Jones instead of relying on Shelton as a swing tackle.

4. DL LT Overton

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Lt Overton (99) during practice at the Clube de Regatas do Flamengo training ground. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overton has seen a fairly healthy 29% of snaps this season and has played in every game with no fewer than 21.1% of snaps on defense in each, so at least he's involved.

Overton hasn't done a ton with those snaps, though, as he's tallied just eight tackles, one pass defensed and one fumble recovery.

According to Pro Football Focus, Overton has six pressures and is posting less than ideal pass-rush and run defense grades of 53.4 and 51.8.

3. LB Jaishawn Barham

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs (13) and linebacker Jaishawn Barham (55) and safety Juanyeh Thomas (43) celebrate during the game between the Cardinals and the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After shining in training camp and the preseason and making some plays early in the regular season, hype for Barham was palpable.

It looked like Barham was going to be playing a major role for the Cowboys for the rest of the season after he got chances to start and wear the green dot, but he has since gone in the opposite direction.

Barham saw a season-high 60 snaps in Week 7 but went down to 21 the game after that, and then 16 in Week 8 and a season-low three snaps in Week 9.

The Michigan product is expected to get more run at outside linebacker this week, but that's only because of the injury to Donovan Ezeiruaku, so his increased run may not last long.

2. OLB Malachi Lawrence

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Malachi Lawrence (57) rushes the line during the game between the Cardinals and the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Barham has gone backwards, Lawrence has gone in the other direction, at least in terms of his role.

After not seeing more than 43.5% snaps over the first five games, Lawrence has seen his playing time increase over his last three, with snap shares of 52% and 49.4% in two games in that span.

He also got the starting nod over a struggling Ezeiruaku in those games.

That said, his production hasn't been all that impressive with just one sack and nine pressures. He is also on injured reserve for at least three more games after coming down with a high-ankle sprain.

1. DB Caleb Downs

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs (13) reacts after breaking up a pass intended for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2)during the fourth quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Downs has been the Cowboys' best rookie and it isn't even close.

Downs has played a significant role in every game, bouncing between the slot and safety because of injuries.

He has played 84.8% of snaps or more in every game but one, which was the Week 8 loss to the Arizona Cardinals when Downs left early because of a concussion. Downs has played 100% of snaps in six contests.

In nine games, Downs has registered 55 tackles, which is the most on the team by a whopping 17, and he has two sacks, two tackles for loss, three passes defensed, one pick and three forced fumbles, so he's doing literally everything for Dallas.

It hasn't all been perfect, though, as Downs' coverage numbers leave a lot to be desired with his 75% completion rate allowed and 107.3 passer rating surrendered when targeted.

Even still, Downs has been the bright spot in what has been a disappointing draft class thus far.

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