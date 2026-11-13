Jerry Jones Isn't Buying DeMarvion Overshown's Explanation for Dumb Penalty in Cowboys' Win

DeMarvion Overshown was responsible for one of the dumbest things you will ever seen on a football field during the Dallas Cowboys' Week 9 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

After a massively important turnover in the fourth quarter of the game, the Cowboys linebacker, who was inactive because of an injury, ran onto the field and was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, which cost the Cowboys 15 yards.

Overshown has since apologized to his team and said he was not aware he would get penalized for doing what he did.

“I really didn’t know the rule until I heard Dee Winters, he yelled, ‘D-Mo, you can’t be out here!’ That’s when I looked back and I already saw the ref pointing," Overshown said, per Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.”

“I was just caught up in the moment. … I apologized to the team (after the game). It can’t happen again. It won’t happen again," Overshown added.

Jerry Jones isn't buying it

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones walks the field during warms ups prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When asked about Overshown's explanation for his egregiously dumb act, owner Jerry Jones said he doesn't believe the veteran linebacker didn't know the rules.

"I don't think that (Overshown didn't know). I think that he's been involved in football at Texas and he's been involved here, and he knows that at every level a non-participant can't run out on the field," Jones told 105.3 The Fan.

Whether Overshown knew it or not, it was egregiously stupid for him to do what he did and only feeds into the narrative that the Cowboys are not a disciplined team.

“It is (unacceptable). … It’s not a good look. It’s not a disciplined look," Stephen Jones said on Monday. "We certainly didn’t play a disciplined game yesterday with (14) penalties. We have to be better than that.”

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (0) during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will head coach Brian Schottenheimer actually hold Overshown accountable and bench him to teach him a lesson?

Well, we'll find out soon enough on Sunday because Overshown is slated to return to action after his latest absence.

That said, we won't hold our breath for Schottenheimer to punish him in any significant way since we've seen players do dumb stuff and not get punished before (see: Rashan Gary).

Dak Prescott voices frustration with Overshown

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) gives his hat to a fan after defeating the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right after it happened, quarterback Dak Prescott was very clearly angry at his teammate on the sideline, and Prescott wasn't afraid to admit that was the case when speaking to reporters this week.

“I was pissed," Prescott stated, per NFL insider Ed Werder. "I spoke my mind, and I don't think I've ever been short or shy in a moment when it's you know truly, truly bothered me. And yeah, that was just a big play … the turnover happened and a flag comes out and it's just like we did some great stuff here, let's not minimize it.”

The penalty cost the Cowboys' offense 15 yards, setting Dallas up at its own 15-yard line.

The first play of the drive saw Javonte Williams gain 15 yards on a carry, and then the Cowboys picked up nine more yards after that before facing a fourth-and-1 at their own 39.

Without the penalty, the Cowboys would have been in Indianapolis territory and maybe Dallas goes for it on that fourth down instead of punting like they did, in which case they could have grabbed a bigger lead or at least run off more clock.

Thankfully for Overshown, the Cowboys managed to win the game in the end or else the penalty have gone down as an even bigger blunder that would have been talked about for years to come.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —