FRISCO - Two teams coming off of confidence-building, hold-your-breath-until-the-final-second, wins collide this Sunday in Seattle. The Dallas Cowboys (1-1) make their second road trip of the season to face the undefeated Seahawks (2-0), who top Sports Illustrated's Power Rankings for Week 3.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson: “This is the best I’ve seen him play ... It’s going to be a big challenge for us.”

Among many other things, Wilson’s long-ball accuracy has stood out. He leads NFL with an 82.5-percent completion rate, nine TD passes and a 140 QB rating in his first two games.

After the Seahawks hard-fought 35-30 win over New England, they jumped into almost all national media's top five power rankings. For good reason, as SI's MMQB Conor Orr points out...

"For years (Seattle fans) looked at their collection of talent and wondered if only. If only we could continue to develop this physical specimen (DK Metcalf) into a dangerous, every-down wideout. If only we would let Russ cook. If only we traded for Jamal Adams and used him to help define the coming era of positionless football."

"Well, they did!"

Wilson is on pace for a historic season; He has thrown almost as many touchdown passes (nine) as he has incompletions (11) with a total of 660 passing yards.

On the flip side, despite adding the All-Pro Adams, once-wanna-be Cowboy and a Texas native, the Seattle defense ranks dead last in total defense and 30th in yards per play allowed.

As Fish points out here, the Seahawks give up the most big (10 yards or more) plays in the NFL (47) while the Cowboys total an NFL-high 41 offensive plays of 10-yards-plus.

This, maybe, is where Dallas can take advantage.

In Week 1, Atlanta's Matt Ryan threw for a league-high 450 yards against the Seahawks ... Followed by New England's Cam Newton's 397 passing yards, his highest passing total since he was a rookie.

Safe to say, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a chance for back-to-back gutsy performances, after his 450-yard, three rushing touchdown performance vs. Atlanta.

Prescott, the NFC offensive player of the week, and the Cowboys landed at No. 16 (down from No. 11) in the power rankings, the highest ranking in the NFC East.

The game kicks off at Century Link Field in Seattle at 3:25 p.m. CT. It'll go on without fans in the building ... but with Power Rankings and much more riding on the outcome.