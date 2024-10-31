Stephen Jones offers Cowboys trade deadline update, shows change of tune
Dallas Cowboys executive vice president, CEO, and director of player personnel Stephen Jones shed some light on the team's plan for the NFL trade deadline, and are we sensing a change of tune?
Stephen and Jerry Jones have consistently said they are happy with the guys currently on the Cowboys roster and that Jerry did not anticipate any moves by the trade deadline.
However, Stephen's recent comments suggest the team may be more open to a potential trade than previously thought.
Jon Machota of The Athletic shared an update from Stephen Jones that gives Cowboys Nation some optimism that the team could be buyers as they look to gain momentum entering a crucial stretch of the season.
“We’ll do business as usual. We’ve got a lot of good players that are going to be coming back over the next 3 or 4 weeks," Stephen Jones said. "If the right deal pops itself up, then we’ll certainly look at that.”
So... you're saying there's a chance?
The Cowboys will have players coming back on the defensive side of the ball which will provide an immediate boost, but the offense still has some glaring holes.
We all know about the team's miserable running game and the lack of wide receiver depth outside of CeeDee Lamb, so those could be intriguing areas to address if the Cowboys are serious about improving.
If not, Mike McCarthy can start looking ahead at potential jobs for next season and the fans can start looking towards the 2025 NFL Draft.
If no moves are made, it sure doesn't look like the Jones' were ever serious about being "all-in."