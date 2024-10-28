Stephen Jones' word salad proves Cowboys front office has given up
Anyone who has used the internet has seen the meme of a man holding a stick saying, "C'mon, do something." That's the attitude Dallas Cowboys Nation has when it comes to the front office.
For the entire offseason, fans were begging for the front office to add a running back and an established WR2.
Jerry and Stephen Jones did neither of those things, and it has shown on the field.
On Monday, following the team's latest embarrassing loss, Stephen Jones attempted to share his thoughts on the Cowboys roster. Jerry has already said he's confident in the guys currently on the roster and doesn't expect any moves by the trade deadline.
Stephen, meanwhile, threw out a word salad during his appearance on 105.3 The Fan and said a whole lot of nothing. "Maybe we're good, maybe we're bad." That's the essence of what Jones said.
“This team is made up of a lot of the same players that won 12 games the last three seasons. Right now we’re just going through adversity. We’ve had more than our share of injuries it feels like this year, especially on the defensive side of the ball," he said.
"I think we have really good football players. At times we’ve had spurts when we’ve played well and obviously at times we’re not playing well.”
That's some brilliant analysis, Stephen.
Anyone who has watched the Cowboys knows the team is not currently set up for success. Dak has been hung out to dry with a lack of weapons, Mike McCarthy appears to be a lame duck coach, and the front office doesn't seem interested in making any progress.
But, "all-in," right?
