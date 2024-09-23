Updated 2025 NFL Draft order entering Week 3 Monday Night Football
The 2024 NFL regular season rolls on with a Monday Night Football doubleheader to wrap up Week 3. While there is still a long season ahead, plenty of teams are looking ahead at the offseason and the 2025 NFL Draft for potential options that could fill glaring holes on their roster.
After Week 3's Sunday schedule, the outlook could be grim for teams who remain winless. For those teams, it will be hard not to look ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft.
If the season were to end today, the Tennessee Titans would own the No. 1 overall pick, while the Dallas Cowboys would land in the top 10.
MORE: Cowboys land game-changing running back in 4-round 2025 NFL mock draft
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
Where would the Cowboys pick if the 2025 NFL Draft was set to begin today?
A look at the current 2025 NFL Draft order entering the Week 3 Monday Night Football doubleheader can be seen below.
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order
1. Tennessee (0-3)
2. Jacksonville (0-2)
3. Cincinnati (0-2)
4. New England (1-2)
5. Indianapolis (1-2)
6. Miami (1-2)
7. Cleveland (1-2)
8. Carolina (1-2)
9. Dallas (1-2)
10. Chicago (1-2)
11. New York Giants (1-2)
12. Baltimore (1-2)
13. Arizona (1-2)
14. Los Angeles Rams (1-2)
15. Denver (1-2)
16. San Francisco (1-2)
17. Atlanta (1-2)
18. Washington (1-1)
19. Las Vegas (1-2)
20. Los Angeles Chargers (2-1)
21. New Orleans (2-1)
22. New York Jets (2-1)
23. Green Bay (2-1)
24. Detroit (2-1)
25. Philadelphia (2-1)
26. Houston (2-1)
27. Tampa Bay (2-1)
28. Buffalo (2-0)
29. Seattle (3-0)
30. Kansas City (3-0)
31. Pittsburgh (3-0)
32. Minnesota (3-0)
* NFL Draft order subject to change
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys winners & losers from Week 3 loss to Ravens
4 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys Week 3 loss to Ravens
Ranking top 5 Players of the Week from Cowboys' loss to Ravens
Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Ravens in Week 3
CeeDee Lamb & other wide receiver holdouts struggling early in season