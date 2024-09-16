Cowboys land game-changing running back in 4-round 2025 NFL mock draft
In Week 1 the, Dallas Cowboys were everything the front office hoped they would be when entering the regular season. In Week 2, they were everything the fan base was worried they might be.
Dallas struggled to find any semblance of a rushing attack and were inconsistent when forced to become one dimensional. On defense, they were bullied in every facet and couldn’t get out of their own way.
Thankfully, it’s just one week but it’s clear there’s a lot to work on with this team — and Micah Parsons vows they’re going to get it fixed on defense.
Even if they find their rhythm, it’s hard not to see a few holes in the roster. That’s what we try and address in this latest 4-round 2025 NFL mock draft.
Round 1: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Ezekiel Elliott was good in the opener but couldn’t get on track in Week 2. Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn didn’t offer much either, so the Cowboys decide to swing for the fences with a running back in Round 1.
They bring in Ashton Jeanty from Boise State. The 5-foot-9, 215-pounder had 1,916 yards from scrimmage and 19 touchdowns as a sophomore. He’s kicked off his junior campaign with 459 yards and nine touchdowns in just two games.
He’s averaging a staggering 10.2 yards per rush as he establishes himself as one of the top backs in this class.
Taking a running back in Round 1 is often frowned upon but if Dallas is making their first choice in the 20s, it could be worth making the move. They would at least have control over Jeanty’s contract for the next five seasons, which would be welcome after the uncertainty over the past two years.
Round 2: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State
Mazi Smith is still a work in progress and Osa Odighizuwa is set for free agency in 2025. That’s why the Cowboys target a defensive tackle in the second round of this mock.
Tyleik Williams is a 6-foot-3, 330-pounder from Ohio State who can play either D-tackle position. He’s still raw as a pass rusher but offers enough power against the run to carve out a role immediately.
Round 3: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
Jalen Tolbert had a huge game in Week 2 and hopefully, he can build on that especially since Brandin Cooks will be a free agent in 2025.
It will be tempting to take a receiver earlier than this but if Tolbert can continue to improve, the Cowboys might feel comfortable enough to wait. In this mock, they still land a solid receiving threat in Tre Harris from Ole Miss. Harris has excellent size at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds and possesses a wide catch radius. He has enough speed to separate and could be a decent option as a WR3.
Round 4: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
Dallas has a strong safety corps, even if that didn’t appear to the case against the Saints. They continue to add talent to that group by selecting Nick Emmanwori from South Carolina. An athletic phenom, Emmanwori had some unbelievable numbers when working out this offseason.
He has four career picks, two of which have already happened in 2024. The only question here is whether or not he performs well enough to move into Day 2.
