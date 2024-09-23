Ranking top 5 Players of the Week from Cowboys' loss to Ravens
After a frustrating start, the Dallas Cowboys fought back with 19 points in the fourth quarter. That wasn’t enough to catch up to the Baltimore Ravens, who jumped out to a 28-6 lead.
Most of the discussion from this game is centered around the lack of physicality from Dallas, as well as the void of leadership.
Those talking points are understandable but here, we want to point out some players who performed well despite the loss. Here’s a look at the Cowboys’ five best players from Sunday.
MORE: What did CeeDee Lamb say to Dak Prescott in heated sideline exchange?
5. Jake Ferguson, TE
Back on the field after missing Week 2 with a knee injury, Jake Ferguson was the Cowboys’ leader in receptions (6) and yardage (95) on Sunday.
He never got into the end zone but was able to keep the chains moving when his number was called.
4. Caelen Carson, CB
There weren’t many standouts on defense for the Cowboys but Caelen Carson was one of the few bright spots. He was all over the field, finishing with seven tackles.
The rookie has been thrust into the lineup following a foot injury suffered by DaRon Bland. He hasn’t been the same ball hawk type of player Bland is but the rookie is playing well beyond his years. He’s also one of the more physical players in the secondary.
3. Dak Prescott, QB
Dak Prescott was fantastic in the fourth quarter and finished with an impressive stat line — 379 yards, two touchdowns.
Before the fourth quarter, he looked rusty and missed a few passes. Hopefully, the veteran quarterback will gain confidence from the way this one finished and find his rhythm.
2. KaVontae Turpin, WR
KaVontae Turpin was a weapon in Week 3. He caught just three passes but had 51 yards and a touchdown.
His final catch of the night was the one where he crossed the goal line but he nearly had one earlier in the game. Turpin caught a pass from Prescott and fought his way to the one-yard line.
Dallas scored on the next snap when Prescott ran a QB sneak but Turpin set that one up.
1. Brandon Aubrey, K
Brandon Aubrey is going to eventually break Justin Tucker’s record — which is a 66-yard field goal. He already tied it twice but one didn’t count since it was the preseason. The second time was in Week 1 but it was waived off by a penalty.
This week, he again came close when he drilled a 65-yarder as Tucker watched.
Aubrey also hit a 51-yarder and is now 10-of-10 on the season. He also kicked a perfect onside attempt which was recovered by CJ Goodwin.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys injury report: Final update for Week 3 vs Ravens
Cowboys vs. Ravens: 3 keys to victory as Dallas aims to bounce back
3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Ravens
6 RBs Cowboys could have selected with pick used to acquire Trey Lance