Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Ravens in Week 3
Looking to bounce back from a lackluster performance in Week 2, the Dallas Cowboys welcomed the Baltimore Ravens to AT&T Stadium for Week 3.
The Cowboys were looking to avoid a 1-2 start, while the Ravens led by two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson aimed to avoid a dreadful 0-3 record.
As always here are the Cowboys' top plays and highlights from their Week 3 matchup.
Aubrey Boots All-Time Franchise Record
Kicker Brandon Aubrey gets the Cowboys on the board with a franchise record 65-yard field goal.
Prescott Calls His Own Number
Quarterback Dak Prescott's QB sneak makes it a two-possession game.
ONSIDE RECOVERY!!!
Cowboys recover crucial onside kick mid-way through the 4th quarter.
Tolbert Goes Up Top
Wide Receiver Jalen Tolbert makes a leaping grab towards the sideline to set up a 3rd and short.
Dak to Tolbert for Six
Cowboys cash in the onside recovery with a Dak Prescott to Jalen Tolbert touchdown.
Bison Legend Hunter Luepke Breaks Loose
Hunter Luepke breaks loose to move the chains.
ONE POSSESION GAME!!!
Dak Prescott connects with wide receiver KaVontae Turpin for the score, Cowboys make it a 3-point game.
