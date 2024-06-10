Sam Williams, Osa Odighizuwa Join Dallas Cowboys vs. Dallas Stars Charity Softball Game
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland put the NFL on notice last season. Bland dazzled to leaf the NFL in interceptions and set the NFL single-season record for most interceptions returned for a touchdown.
Now, Bland will try his skills on the baseball diamond for charity.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, defensive end Sam Williams and defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa join Bland in the Dallas Cowboys vs. Dallas Stars charity softball game. Bland is Cowboys team captain in the first-ever “Battle for Dallas” charity softball game on Saturday, June 22nd at Riders Field — home of the Frisco RoughRiders professional baseball team.
The game will feature current players from the Dallas Stars and Cowboys as they “battle” it out for bragging rights while raising money for local charities chosen with input from the captains.
Tolbert is a big pickup for Bland's team. In the Cowboys home run derby last month, Tolbert showed off a gorgeous swing as he batted for charity. Williams and Odighizuwa also pack a powerful swing.
The Stars softball team is captained by Jason Robertson, who led the the Stars to the NHL Western Conference Finals and was recently was named a 2024 NHL All-Star.
More Cowboys and Stars participants will be announced in the coming weeks.
The Cowboys just wrapped up mandatory mini camp. After three straight 12-5 seasons, Dallas looks to reach its ultimate goal of a postseason push. Dallas last appeared in the NFC title game in the 1995 season… nearly 30 years ago. 2024 is a chance for Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Dak Prescott to get the playoff monkey off their back in the final year of their Cowboys’ contracts.