What would make Cowboys fans okay with another year of Mike McCarthy?
There is a scenario where the Dallas Cowboys will continue to have Mike McCarthy as head coach in 2025. Honestly, it shouldn't feel like a stretch, either. The franchise has been slammed with injuries that have changed the course of the season, but the team is showing fight as they begin the final stretch of the 2024 regular season.
So, begin believing in a world where McCarthy is still on the sideline in 2025. Sure, you're probably not completely sold on the idea. However, what could make you believe in another year with a Super Bowl-winning coach? The answer seems obvious.
Changes on the offensive side of the ball are a must if McCarthy plans on being in Dallas next season. Since the team has decided to make quarterback Dak Prescott the richest player in the league, a quarterback change will not be happening. However, a change at offensive coordinator is all but sealed.
Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer could just as easily use the excuse that injuries have plagued his unit this season. However, it seems the offense has run more smoothly since Prescott's injury. However, Prescott will be under center next season, meaning the Cowboys will need a new voice on the sideline for their franchise quarterback.
A new coat of paint may be just what this offense needs to rejuvenate the offensive stars who have signed to be a part of the franchise for the foreseeable future.
