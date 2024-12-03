Dak Prescott campaigning for Mike McCarthy return to Dallas Cowboys?
A few weeks ago, Dallas Cowboys Nation widely accepted the fact that the team would be in the head coaching market this offseason and began pinpointing potential targets.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones even went as far as to criticize the team's play-calling and offensive schemes during a radio appearance earlier this season.
However, this week with the team on a two-game winning streak, he refused to shut the door on a potential Mike McCarthy return in 2025.
MORE: Where would the Cowboys pick in the NFL Draft after Week 13?
The latest person to show support for McCarthy is perhaps the biggest endorsement yet: star quarterback Dak Prescott. According to Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Dak feels "helpless" that he can't be on the field to help McCarthy fight for an extension.
Prescott went as far as to say McCarthy deserves another chance.
"He definitely deserves a chance," Dak said. "Another contract & a chance to coach this team amongst more influence. On his terms."
Getting an endorsement from the franchise quarterback who signed a record-setting four-year, $240 million extension before the season is major for McCarthy.
If the team can string together a few more wins and find themselves in the playoff mix at the end of the season, Jerry could be tempted to bring the head coach back on a new deal.
It may have seemed laughable to picture McCarthy on the Cowboys sideline past this season just a few weeks ago, but the ringing endorsement from Prescott could go a long way.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
5 Cowboys pending free agents who have earned an extension
Who is the Dallas Cowboys MVP so far this season?
5 winners & 2 losers as Cowboys feast against struggling Giants on Thanksgiving Day
Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Giants Thanksgiving Week 13