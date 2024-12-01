5 Cowboys pending free agents who have earned an extension
The Dallas Cowboys front office has been hesitant to hand out lengthy extensions in recent years. Instead, they've been known to give out one-year contracts to veterans and let free agents ready to secure decent-sized contracts walk.
That's how things went down in 2024 with Dorance Armstrong, Tony Pollard, and Tyler Biadasz all leaving in free agency. They'll likely do the same this year with Osa Odighizuwa, who will surely get more attention on the open market than Jerry Jones and company would like.
When they do keep productive, but non-superstar, players around, it's often with a shorter deal. That was the case with Donovan Wilson, Malik Hooker, and Jayron Kearse. That being said, here's a look at five players Dallas should look to extend after solid performances this year.
Brock Hoffman, IOL
During the offseason, Brock Hoffman made a strong push to be the starting center. He was beaten out by Cooper Beebe but has emerged as a candidate to replace Zack Martin, another pending free agent.
Martin is a future Hall of Famer, so there's no way to compare the two players. Still, Hoffman has proven himself a capable starter and brought a much-needed edge to the running game over the past couple of weeks.
Eric Kendricks, LB
Eric Kendricks was the primary addition in free agency this year and has been a stud. Kendricks has 107 tackles with three sacks, and one interception. He's been the quarterback of the defense and has proven despite being 32, there's a lot left in the tank.
Carl Lawson, EDGE
Since Week 5, Carl Lawson has been the best in the NFL at hitting the QB as they deliver the pass. A late addition to the roster, he's helped fill in after Dallas lost Sam Williams, Marshawn Kneeland, and DeMarcus Lawrence. The veteran has 11 tackles, and 4.0 sacks in 10 games. Bringing him back for another season, especially if Lawrence leaves in free agency, would be a wise move.
Rico Dowdle, RB
Everyone except the Cowboys knew from day one that Rico Dowdle was their best running back. Now that they've admitted it, he's truly taken off.
Dowdle has 600 yards on the ground and 195 through the air with four total touchdowns. Dallas could bring him back and still use an early pick on a running back to ensure they never have the issues they did early in the season again.
KaVontae Turpin, WR/KR
Mike McCarthy is finally getting creative in putting the ball in the hands of KaVontae Turpin. Known for his prowess as a return man, Turpin is leading the NFL with 36.3 yards per return on kickoffs
— that includes a 99-yarder for a touchdown.
In addition to his work as a returner, Turpin has 344 yards from scrimmage with two touchdowns on offense. He's lightning in a bottle and should be retained this offseason.
