Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Giants Thanksgiving Week 13
The Dallas Cowboys hosted their annual Thanksgiving Day matchup against the New York Giants, marking their third all-time meeting on this holiday of giving.
After falling behind 7-3 early in the game, Dallas regained the lead thanks to a defensive score by linebacker DeMarvion Overshown.
The Cowboys never looked back, ultimately defeating the Giants 27-20. This victory improved their record to 5-7, marking back-to-back wins and their third consecutive victory on Thanksgiving.
Here are the Cowboys' top plays and best moments from their Turkey Day win.
CeeDee moves the chains
Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb keeps the early drive alive with 17-yard reception on third and four.
Defense delivers the stuffing
Cowboys' defense stuffs quarterback Drew Lock on third and short.
Run Rico run
Running back Rico Dowdle moves the chains 22-yards on second and long draw play.
Overshown to the house
Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown makes a spectacular play, intercepting a tipped pass and returning it for a touchdown to re-give Dallas a 13-7 lead.
Defense gobbles up Lock
Linebacker Micah Parsons and safety Donavan Wilson get to quarterback Drew Lock for a third-down sack.
Welcome back Cooks
Wide receiver Brandin Cooks makes his first reception after returning from injury, gaining 11-yards.
Takeaway time! 🏈
Strip sack! Linebacker Eric Kendricks forces a fumble, and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown recovers it.
Turpin Time
Kavontae Turpin, the wide receiver, accelerates for a 30-yard gain, setting up first and goal.
Cookin up on Turkey Day 🦃
Quarterback Cooper Rush connects with wide receiver Brandin Cooks for a two-yard touchdown reception, extending the Cowboys' lead.
The Lion is feasting
Linebacker Micah Parsons sacks quarterback Drew Lock for 11-yard loss and forcing a Giants punt.
Incoming Rush deep ball
Wide receiver Jalen Tolbert 36-yard reception from quarterback Cooper Rush sets up Cowboys in the red zone.
Six for Rico
Running back Rico Dowdle 4-yard touchdown run extends the Cowboys' lead once again.
Sack city
Linebacker Micah Parsons and defensive tackle Mazi Smith combine for Dallas' fifth sack of the game.
Osa getting in on the sack feast
Defensive tackle Osa Obdighizuwa drops Drew Lock for Cowboys' sixth sack of the night.
