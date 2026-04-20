Cowboys Draft Rumors Link Team To Relentless EDGE Malachi Lawrence

The Dallas Cowboys will enter the 2026 NFL Draft with major needs at all three levels of defense. Luckily, the team is armed with two first-round picks, so there are several directions Dallas could go.

In recent days, there has been growing speculation that the Cowboys are one of the most likely teams to trade up on Thursday evening, but there has also been discussion about the team holding firm and going with the "stick-and-pick" strategy to land multiple Day 1 contributors.

While most of the discussion has surrounded the elite defensive prospects, NFL insider Daniel Jeremiah has identified a dark-horse candidate for the Cowboys if they stay put at pick No. 20.

Enter UCF Knights star pass rusher Malachi Lawrence, who earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2025. Jeremiah said he "wouldn't sleep" on the Lawrence buzz, which could present the Cowboys with an opportunity to add more draft capital along with a player that the team covets.

Dallas Cowboys Could Pull Surprise Pick With Malachi Lawrence

Malachi Lawrence has been brought up as a Round 1 fit for many teams by multiple guests on the show but @MoveTheSticks said he’s heard the Dallas Cowboys could be a surprise landing spot for him if they stick with their two first rounders. https://t.co/8y9lco6iGo pic.twitter.com/xWJ10LCh3J — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) April 20, 2026

Jeremiah said that he hasn't heard as much trade chatter as other draftniks and commentators, but that there's a chance the team could even trade down to pick up more picks while staying in the range to add Lawrence on draft night.

"The other team that I've heard connected to him, by the way, is the Cowboys. So that could be a little bit of a surprise there. They picked 20. That would be a little bit earlier than folks expect, but I think at least that conversation comes into play there with them. So I wouldn't sleep on that one," Jeremiah said.

"If they like Malachi Lawrence, maybe that's a situation where, hey, we'll take 20. Maybe we slide back a few spots and still can get him, and then pick up some extra picks. But, you know, I don't – trying to find a partner for them and who that would be and who the player would be. I think there's a chance they could sit there at 12, and [Ohio State safety Caleb Downs] could just fall right into their lap. Like, I don't know that you got to be super, super aggressive and jumpy there."

If the Cowboys could land a Downs-Lawrence duo, it would be a successful first round. Not only would the picks fill several needs with a do-it-all safety and relentless rusher, but they could add another Day 2 pick to continue the defensive rebuild for new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. is sacked by Central Florida Knights linebacker Malachi Lawrence | Russell Lansford-Imagn Images

Last season, Lawrence had a career year with 28 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, seven sacks, three passes defensed, and two forced fumbles. He led UCF in tackles for a loss and sacks.

With his prototypical size who has the length and athletic ability to excel under Parker, it could be the perfect pairing as he continues to develop his skillset. There's no denying Lawrence's skills, and having a mentor like Parker could help him fine-tune his skills and fill the void that was left by Micah Parsons.

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