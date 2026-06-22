1 Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Battle That Could Make Or Break 2026 Season

If the Dallas Cowboys want to get over the hump and back into the playoffs in 2026, they've got to see a massive improvement in the defense.

Owner Jerry Jones was brutally honest with just how much the Cowboys were held back by their defense in 2025, and the numbers very clearly spell that out.

How does a Cowboys team that ranked top 10 in passing, rushing and points on offense still miss the playoffs?

Well, Dallas also ranked 30th in total yards allowed, 32nd in passing yards, 23rd against the run and 32nd in points against, that's how. That putrid showing rightly cost Matt Eberflus his job, which set the stage for Dallas to hire Christian Parker.

It also set the stage for a total overhaul of the defense, with Dallas making many additions to that side of the ball, including at corner, where the Cowboys were bad on the boundary and in slot last season.

Fow now, we're more focused on the boundary competition, as the Cowboys appear set to roll with Caleb Downs in the slot.

Cowboys' CB competition is crucial for 2026

The Cowboys won't have much hope for a playoff appearance if the cornerback play doesn't improve. Of the 10 teams that landed in the bottom 10 in passing yards allowed last season, only two of them made the postseason.

Of course, the pass-rush played a part in that, and while Dallas has made multiple additions to that group this offseason, there really aren't any guarantees with Rashan Gary, Malachi Lawrence or Donovan Ezeiruaku.

If that trio fails to improve a pass-rush that was tied for the seventh-fewest sacks in the NFL in 2025, the cornerbacks become even more crucial.

DaRon Bland and Shavon Revel did not play well in 2025, and while the former appears safe for now when it comes to a starting job on the outside, his leash could be short if he struggles again.

Revel, on the other hand, isn't locked into a starting job on the boundary and is competing with Durant and Caelen Carson. It's also worth keeping an eye on who finishes in second in that battle because that player could replace Bland if he struggles or gets hurt again.

There is hope Revel can bounce back now that he's another year removed from the torn ACL he suffered in his final year in college and can enjoy a full offseason, but we'll have to see it first before we can believe it.

"It's very beneficial," Revel said of having a normal offseason. "Just because I can clean up a lot of things, a lot of errors I didn't see last year, or I did see last year, that I could clean up this year."

"My knee is 100%, so now it's time to focus on situational ball and I've got to see what I need to fix or get better at," Revel added.

When training camp kicks off next month, we're going to be locked into watching the battle at cornerback because it could very well make or break Dallas' entire 2026 campaign.