2 Dallas Cowboys Starters Tabbed 'Longshots' to Play in Week 6

Injuries have once again been a problem for the Dallas Cowboys this season, especially on the defensive side of the ball. That's not set to change as they prepare to take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football in Week 6.

While speaking with reporters on Friday, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer gave an update on cornerback Cobie Durant and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who are both dealing with hamstring injuries. According to Coach Schotty, both players are currently "longshots" to take the field this Sunday against Green Bay.

Overshown was injured during their Week 1 loss to the New York Giants and has yet to return to action. As for Durant, he was injured in Week 2, when accidentally stepped on by safety Markquese Bell.

DeMarvion Overshown was trending in the right direction

Dallas Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was a brief moment when the Cowboys seemed encouraged about the possibility of Overshown returning in Week 5 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. When he was unable to play on Thursday Night Football, the attention turned to Week 6. Again, there was some early optimism.

Overshown was limited in practice on Thursday, but just one day later, Schottenheimer is throwing cold water on his chances of playing. Overshown has been a game-changer since being selected out of Texas, but has had a hard time staying healthy.

Cowboys need Cobie Durant back desperately

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams at the Rams Practice Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas has been abysmal in the secondary this season, and even with Joey Porter Jr. in line for a larger role this weekend, there are still major concerns.

DaRon Bland seems to have lost a step, as well as his confidence. He's become a liability in coverage, but there aren't many other options. Shavon Revel Jr. hasn't done enough to steal a starting spot.

One player who could take snaps away from Bland is Durant. Signed as a free agent this offseason, Durant played in 17 games with 15 starts for the Los Angeles Rams in 2025. He had three interceptions and seven pass deflections in the regular season, and added another three picks and seven pass breakups in their three playoff games.

In his limited experience with Dallas, Durant has a PFF grade of 55.6, which is significantly better than Bland's 45.3 and Revel's 41.7. Getting him back in the fold could be quite the boost as they continue to look for answers with their struggling defense.

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