Cobie Durant Laughs Off Viral Injury Rumor After Taking Friendly Fire Stomp

The Dallas Cowboys have been plagued by injuries on the defensive side of the ball through the first two weeks of the 2026-27 NFL season, with three starters and a key contributor sidelined.

In the season opener, Dallas lost starting safety Malik Hooker to a fractured arm, which will put him on the shelf for a few weeks, while rising star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown suffered a hamstring strain in the season-opening loss to the New York Giants.

While the Cowboys bounced-back in Week 2, they suffered additional losses, with starting cornerback Cobie Durant suffering a hamstring injury of his own and key reserve safety P.J. Locke suffering a torn plantar fascia in his right foot.

Neither player is expected to land on injured reserve, according to Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones, but it's still a devastating blow to secondary depth. Considering the Cowboys fielded the league's worst pass defense a season ago, there isn't much wiggle room for the team.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams at the Rams Practice Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since suffering his injury against the Commanders, there have been some wild rumors running rampant on social media about the severity of Durant's current situation.

An unfounded claim went viral on Monday, which led to a hilarious response from Durant. The meme stemmed from a viral in-game moment where Cowboys safety Markquese Bell accidentally stomped on Durant's sensitive area, leaving Durant in obvious pain as he lay on the turf in the back of the end zone.

Cobie Durant Responds To Viral Injury Rumor

Cobie Durant Took Some Friendly Fire And Got Stepped On Right In The Butt. 😭



That One Definitely Had To Hurt. pic.twitter.com/XKSaDL2ruo — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) September 20, 2026

There is no way that felt good, but have no fear, the rumors aren't true.

The account @fantasyexpert on Instagram shared a fake injury update claiming Durant "may need to have one testicle amputated after suffering a brutal accidental stomp from his own teammate Sunday afternoon."

It's a fake news account that spreads misinformation in an attempt to go viral, in the same vein as the popular X account NBA Centel, and its tactics worked because Durant caught wind of the wild rumor. He shared the post on his own Instagram Story, laughing off the update by responding, "My nuts ain't going nowhere, fam," with several laughing-face emojis, "Stop lying."

Disaster averted.

Cobie Durant with the last word pic.twitter.com/vw0FsOc3CG — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) September 22, 2026

While we'll have to wait to learn exactly how long Durant will be sidelined, it's good to see that he is in positive spirits and able to laugh off an unfortunate and very painful moment.

Getting into win column certainly helps.

We'll learn more about Durant's status when the team returns to practice at The Star in Frisco on Tuesday afternoon, when they travel to Rio de Janeiro for a showdown with the Baltimore Ravens.

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