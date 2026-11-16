2026 Dallas Cowboys Defense Officially Cements Place As Worst In Franchise History

The Dallas Cowboys have taken another step back after suffering a brutal loss to the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium in Week 10. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers, 46-40 (a Scorigami!), but the final score doesn't reflect the physical beating Dallas took throughout the game.

Dallas' defense couldn't stop a soul and was picked apart for all four quarters. The Cowboys did outscore San Francisco, 21-15, in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough to overcome the embarrassing third quarter performance where they were outscored 14-3.

There is nothing to blame but the defense for the dreadful performance, with the team allowing a 74-yard touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey and a 70-yard touchdown run to Deebo Samuel. It was the first time in team history that the Cowboys allowed a 70+ yard pass touchdown and a 70+ yard rushing touchdown in the same game.

And close your eyes, Cowboys Nation, because it gets even worse.

Dallas Cowboys' Defense Reaches Historic Low

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on DC Christian Parker pic.twitter.com/IEeJiq11Cu — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 16, 2026

The Cowboys allowed 370 passing yards and 214 yards rushing for a total of 584 for the 49ers' offense. It is the most yards allowed at home in team history.

San Francisco averaged a whopping 9.4 yards per play.

The most discouraging part of the Cowboys' defensive performance is that there seem to be no signs of improvement, and defensive coordinator Christian Parker has shown no capability or willingness to adapt.

Presented without comment pic.twitter.com/aOhrXB7M84 — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) November 16, 2026

Jerry Jones was asked to offer his thoughts on Parker and the defense's performance when speaking to the media after the game, and he offered a seemingly defeated response.

"Again, this is, it's what it is," Jones said. "He's a young coach in his first year of coordinating and basically calling the plays. And so you would have to say that you would hope you could win games like the last that we lost, and I'll weigh his early times. I've been with teams that had some pretty good coordinators that ended up on defense that ended up winning Super Bowls."

It will be interesting to see what happens with Parker after the season if the Cowboys' defense continues open the floodgates for opposing offenses, but judging by the first 10 weeks of the season, it may be best to move on and bring in a more experienced coordinator moving forward.

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