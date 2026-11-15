Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers Predictions: Expert Picks For Week 10 Game

The Dallas Cowboys will look to start their first winning streak of the season when they take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10.

The Cowboys, who did not make a move at the trade deadline early last week, enter this game after barely defeating the lowly Indianapolis Colts in Week 9. Dallas has an opportunity to gain ground on the first-place New York Giants, who lost to the Washington Commanders on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the 49ers, who did make a move after acquiring wide receiver Keenan Allen at the deadline, have been one of the best teams in the NFL with their 7-1 and are considered the favorites here despite being the visiting team.

Now, a look at a round-up of expert picks for the NFC showdown on Sunday.

Sports Illustrated

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer during the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Albert Breer: 49ers

Eva Geitheim: 49ers

Mitch Goldich: 49ers

Mike Kadlick: 49ers

Gilberto Manzano: 49ers

Conor Orr: 49ers

John Pluym: 49ers

Matt Verderame: 49ers

Iain MacMillan: Cowboys

Peter Dewey: 49ers

ESPN

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan looks on during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matt Bowen: 49ers

Mike Clay: 49ers

Jeremy Fowler: 49ers

Dan Graziano: 49ers

Kalyn Kahler: 49ers

Pamela Maldonado: 49ers

Eric Moody: 49ers

Jason Reid: 49ers

Ben Solak: 49ers

Lindsey Thiry: 49ers

Seth Wickersham: Cowboys

CBS Sports

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pete Prisco: Cowboys

Jared Dubin: 49ers

Ryan Wilson: 49ers

John Breech: 49ers

Tyler Sullivan: 49ers

Dave Richard: 49ers

Jamey Eisenberg: 49ers

NFL.com

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeremy Bergman: 49ers

Brooke Cersosimo: 49ers

Gennaro Filice: 49ers

Bobby Kownack: 49ers

Dan Parr: 49ers

Final expert tally and my prediction

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

49ers: 30

Cowboys: 3

The expert predictions were about as lopsided as we expected. Truth be told, I'm surprised anyone picked Dallas because of how great the Niners have been this season and how poorly the Cowboys have played.

The only justification for picking Dallas is believing this is one of those games where everyone thinks one team is going to win but the underdog ends up pulling through.

Unfortunately for those going with Dallas on Sunday, I just haven't seen enough from the Cowboys to believe they are capable of such an upset over an elite team.

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys sport one of the worst defenses in the NFL that is also banged-up, and what's more problematic against a Niners team that sports a great one-two punch at running back in Christian McCaffrey and rookie Kaelon Black, the Cowboys have the second-worst run defense.

San Francisco is also top 10 against the run and pass, so points are not going to be easy to come by for the Cowboys, who have seen their fair share of struggles on offense this season, also.

I just don't see a world where the Cowboys are able to score enough to overcome what will almost certainly be another lackluster outing from the defense.

Final score prediction: 49ers 30, Cowboys 23

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