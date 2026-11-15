Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers Predictions: Expert Picks For Week 10 Game
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The Dallas Cowboys will look to start their first winning streak of the season when they take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10.
The Cowboys, who did not make a move at the trade deadline early last week, enter this game after barely defeating the lowly Indianapolis Colts in Week 9. Dallas has an opportunity to gain ground on the first-place New York Giants, who lost to the Washington Commanders on Thursday night.
Meanwhile, the 49ers, who did make a move after acquiring wide receiver Keenan Allen at the deadline, have been one of the best teams in the NFL with their 7-1 and are considered the favorites here despite being the visiting team.
Now, a look at a round-up of expert picks for the NFC showdown on Sunday.
Sports Illustrated
- Albert Breer: 49ers
- Eva Geitheim: 49ers
- Mitch Goldich: 49ers
- Mike Kadlick: 49ers
- Gilberto Manzano: 49ers
- Conor Orr: 49ers
- John Pluym: 49ers
- Matt Verderame: 49ers
- Iain MacMillan: Cowboys
- Peter Dewey: 49ers
ESPN
- Matt Bowen: 49ers
- Mike Clay: 49ers
- Jeremy Fowler: 49ers
- Dan Graziano: 49ers
- Kalyn Kahler: 49ers
- Pamela Maldonado: 49ers
- Eric Moody: 49ers
- Jason Reid: 49ers
- Ben Solak: 49ers
- Lindsey Thiry: 49ers
- Seth Wickersham: Cowboys
CBS Sports
- Pete Prisco: Cowboys
- Jared Dubin: 49ers
- Ryan Wilson: 49ers
- John Breech: 49ers
- Tyler Sullivan: 49ers
- Dave Richard: 49ers
- Jamey Eisenberg: 49ers
NFL.com
- Jeremy Bergman: 49ers
- Brooke Cersosimo: 49ers
- Gennaro Filice: 49ers
- Bobby Kownack: 49ers
- Dan Parr: 49ers
Final expert tally and my prediction
- 49ers: 30
- Cowboys: 3
The expert predictions were about as lopsided as we expected. Truth be told, I'm surprised anyone picked Dallas because of how great the Niners have been this season and how poorly the Cowboys have played.
The only justification for picking Dallas is believing this is one of those games where everyone thinks one team is going to win but the underdog ends up pulling through.
Unfortunately for those going with Dallas on Sunday, I just haven't seen enough from the Cowboys to believe they are capable of such an upset over an elite team.
The Cowboys sport one of the worst defenses in the NFL that is also banged-up, and what's more problematic against a Niners team that sports a great one-two punch at running back in Christian McCaffrey and rookie Kaelon Black, the Cowboys have the second-worst run defense.
San Francisco is also top 10 against the run and pass, so points are not going to be easy to come by for the Cowboys, who have seen their fair share of struggles on offense this season, also.
I just don't see a world where the Cowboys are able to score enough to overcome what will almost certainly be another lackluster outing from the defense.
Final score prediction: 49ers 30, Cowboys 23
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Mike Moraitis is a freelance writer who has covered the NFL for major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News. He has previously written for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and FanSided, and got his start in sports media at Bleacher Report.