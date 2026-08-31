2026 Dallas Cowboys Practice Squad Set: Full List of Players

It's been a busy few days for the Dallas Cowboys, with the team whittling down to the 53-man roster ahead of the 2026-27 NFL campaign. This season, there are high hopes for the Cowboys, and a bounce-back season appears to be in the cards after a complete overhaul of the roster during the offseason.

When cutting down to the 53-man roster, Dallas made some surprising decisions, like cutting backup running back Jaydon Blue. The team also lost a quality player in safety Julius Wood, who was claimed by the Miami Dolphins off waivers.

Dallas had hoped to land Wood on the practice squad, but was left looking in another direction after Miami's waiver claim. Instead, the team added defensive backs Reddy Steward and Derion Kendrick.

In other good news, the Cowboys were able to reunite with promising undrafted free agent tight end Michael Trigg and talented linebacker Justin Barron, who put together an incredible training camp and preseason campaign.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Derion Kendrick at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who was brought back on the initial practice squad for the upcoming season?

A full look at the practice squad roster entering the 2026 campaign can be seen below, following an official announcement from the team.

2026 Dallas Cowboys Practice Squad

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Reddy Steward celebrates after sacking Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Israel Abanikanda, running back

Justin Barron, linebacker

Tommy Dunn, defensive tackle

Jordan Hudson, wide receiver

Marcellus Johnson, offensive tackle

Derion Kendrick, cornerback

Anthony Smith, wide receiver

Dallas Cowboys tight end Michael Trigg goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michael Trigg, tight end

Isaiah Land, outside linebacker

Nick Leverett, offensive line

Adedayo Odeleye, defensive tackle (International Pathway Program)

Curtis Robinson, linebacker

Reddy Steward, cornerback

Because the Cowboys added Odeleye to the practice squad as an International Pathway Program player, the team has one extra spot on the roster to continue adding players ahead of the season. Dallas can now have a total of 17 players on the practice squad.

The Cowboys currently have 13 players signed to the practice squad, so it will be interesting to see what further moves the team makes.

Up to two practice squad players can be elevated each week.

Throughout the season, players are allowed to be elevated from the practice squad to the active gameday roster a total of three times before they must be officially signed. Players on the practice squad are also eligible to be sniped from opposing teams, but they must be signed to the active roster for at least three weeks.

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