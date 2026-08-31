2026 Dallas Cowboys Practice Squad Set: Full List of Players
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It's been a busy few days for the Dallas Cowboys, with the team whittling down to the 53-man roster ahead of the 2026-27 NFL campaign. This season, there are high hopes for the Cowboys, and a bounce-back season appears to be in the cards after a complete overhaul of the roster during the offseason.
When cutting down to the 53-man roster, Dallas made some surprising decisions, like cutting backup running back Jaydon Blue. The team also lost a quality player in safety Julius Wood, who was claimed by the Miami Dolphins off waivers.
Dallas had hoped to land Wood on the practice squad, but was left looking in another direction after Miami's waiver claim. Instead, the team added defensive backs Reddy Steward and Derion Kendrick.
In other good news, the Cowboys were able to reunite with promising undrafted free agent tight end Michael Trigg and talented linebacker Justin Barron, who put together an incredible training camp and preseason campaign.
Who was brought back on the initial practice squad for the upcoming season?
A full look at the practice squad roster entering the 2026 campaign can be seen below, following an official announcement from the team.
2026 Dallas Cowboys Practice Squad
- Israel Abanikanda, running back
- Justin Barron, linebacker
- Tommy Dunn, defensive tackle
- Jordan Hudson, wide receiver
- Marcellus Johnson, offensive tackle
- Derion Kendrick, cornerback
- Anthony Smith, wide receiver
- Michael Trigg, tight end
- Isaiah Land, outside linebacker
- Nick Leverett, offensive line
- Adedayo Odeleye, defensive tackle (International Pathway Program)
- Curtis Robinson, linebacker
- Reddy Steward, cornerback
Because the Cowboys added Odeleye to the practice squad as an International Pathway Program player, the team has one extra spot on the roster to continue adding players ahead of the season. Dallas can now have a total of 17 players on the practice squad.
The Cowboys currently have 13 players signed to the practice squad, so it will be interesting to see what further moves the team makes.
Up to two practice squad players can be elevated each week.
Throughout the season, players are allowed to be elevated from the practice squad to the active gameday roster a total of three times before they must be officially signed. Players on the practice squad are also eligible to be sniped from opposing teams, but they must be signed to the active roster for at least three weeks.
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