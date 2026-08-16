Every Cowboys Player Who Helped Their Roster Chances Against Seahawks

The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night 17-7 in their first preseason game of the year.

By now, we all know not to get too excited about the preseason since teams typically keep things basic, but there were a lot of positives to take away from this one. The first is the way the defense stepped up in big moments, including two fourth-down stops.

Offensively, it was a mixed bag. The offensive line proved to have questionable depth, but there was no shortage of skill players who put on a show. That said, here's a look at every Dallas player who helped their chances of making the 53-man roster against Seattle.

Joe Milton, QB

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III passes the ball against the Seattle Seahawks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joe Milton went into this game on shaky ground with Sam Howell taking control of the QB2 battle. That may no longer be the case with Milton putting together a solid outing on Saturday. Milton was 12-of-15 for 107 yards and a touchdown. He looked calm and decisive and put himself right back in the backup conversation.

Justin Barron, LB

Dallas Cowboys LB Justin Barron stretching on the field before practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Undrafted out of Syracuse a year ago, Justin Barron played in two games for the Cowboys last season, taking 30 snaps on special teams. This year, he's making a case for a larger role. Barron recorded four tackles, one for a loss, and looked like an ideal fit in Christian Parker's scheme.

A converted safety, Barron recorded three picks in their joint practice with the Rams. While his coverage skills are a plus, he had three stops in the run game to lead the team, showing he's developing into an all-around linebacker.

Malik Davis, RB

Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Earlier this offseason, head coach Brian Schottenheimer praised the Cowboys backup running backs but said they needed to step up. Dallas has then given Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah every opportunity to take the RB2 spot. Neither has been bad, but on Saturday, it was clear that Malik Davis is still the best option.

Davis, who had 250 yards rushing in 2025, brought a burst of energy to the offense when he entered during the second half. He finished with a team-high 39 yards on seven attempts. The Cowboys would be wise to give him time with the starters next week to not only allow Davis to prove this wasn't a case of him dominating backups, but to continue putting pressure on Blue and Mafah.

Julius Wood, S

Dallas Cowboys safety Julius Wood tackles Seattle Seahawks running back TJ Harden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Safety is suddenly a deep position with the addition of Caleb Downs, Jalen Thompson, and P.J. Locke but Julius Wood made sure he's not overlooked. Wood was a star during the 2024 preseason but didn't make the final roster. He was picked up by the Tennessee Titans before returning to Dallas last October as a member of the practice squad.

On Saturday, he was flying all over the field and recorded five tackles. He was a standout on special teams, but also made a huge stop in the fourth quarter as the Cowboys defense made a goal line stand.

Michael Trigg, TE

Dallas Cowboys tight end Michael Trigg goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luke Schoonmaker's place on the roster was in question when he was on the field in Week 1 while Brevyn Spann-Ford rested with the starters. His spot is even less secure after the game thanks to Michael Trigg.

The undrafted free agent out of Baylor had 30 yards on a team-high four receptions. He looked confident in his routes and displayed excellent hands, suggesting he could be an option as a pass-catching tight end behind Jake Ferguson and Spann-Ford.

Camden Brown, WR

Dallas Cowboys receiver Camden Brown catches the ball at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No player had a better performance on Saturday night than Camden Brown. He scored the Cowboys' only two touchdowns of the game and both were highlight-reel receptions. First, he caught a 39-yarder from Sam Howell despite blanket coverage near the end of the first half.

In the third quarter, he made a one-handed grab for a two-yard score on a pass from Joe Milton. Dallas has a deep WR corps, but Brown could force his way onto the team as the WR5 if he continues at this pace.

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