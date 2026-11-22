LeSean McCoy spent six years playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, and during that time, he learned to hate the Dallas Cowboys. Even after spending time with the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, (and winning two Super Bowls in the process) that feeling hasn't gone away.

McCoy has been doing work in the media since leaving the NFL and he still takes shots at the Cowboys every chance he gets. While his favorite target is Dak Prescott, McCoy still shows disdain for the team as a whole.

That was seen recently when he made the ridiculous claim that no one talks about Dak Prescott's failures in the postseason. That's one of the worst takes ever as the media has made sure to mention Dak's shortcomings any time the Cowboys have any semblance of success in the regular season.

Now, McCoy is making another bold claim, saying that he believes the Cowboys will lose this week to the struggling Tennessee Titans. While appearing on Up & Adams with Kay Adams, McCoy was asked for an upset. He said he was going with a big one, claiming the Cowboys will lose in Week 11.

"Big upset. I'm going with... The Titans," McCoy said. "The Titans will beat the Cowboys."

LeSean McCoy thinks the Titans will upset the Cowboys tomorrow 👀@heykayadams | @CutonDime25 pic.twitter.com/koDhikmtOM — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) November 21, 2026

LeSean McCoy uses incorrect stats to back up his claim

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb celebrates after a win against the Tennessee Titans. | USA TODAY Sports

Adams was a bit shocked by McCoy's take, and asked if he's sure about that. She even asked if McCoy thought the switch to Mike Pettine could help the Cowboys hold the Titans' offense under 20 points.

McCoy didn't address this week's game, or the move from Christian Parker to Pettine as the defensive play-caller. Instead, he turned to history to back up his claim, saying the Titans have had the Cowboys' number in their most recent meetings.

"Well, the Cowboys haven't beat the Titans in the last two or three times they played," McCoy said.

There are a couple of problems with this. First, the history doesn't mean a whole lot when it's non-conference rivals who play one another every four years. That means a three-game stretch covers a 12-year span, so these teams would be drastically different.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is tackled after a short gain against the Tennessee Titans. | USA TODAY Sports

What's worse, however, is that McCoy is simply wrong. Despite Adams saying she thought the stat was incorrect, McCoy doubled down saying he wouldn't lie. He might not have lied, but his data is wrong. The Cowboys have won three of the past five meetings with the Titans, including their most recent, which was in 2022.

This doesn't guarantee that Dallas will win, but it's another example of McCoy being incapable of hiding his bias against the Cowboys.

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