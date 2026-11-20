It's been a long week for the Dallas Cowboys who decided to shake up their coaching staff following their latest loss. After surrendering 46 points to the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas took play-calling duties away from defensive coordinator Christian Parker and will have senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine take over.

Parker will stay on as the defensive coordinator, but at this point, it's in title only. He spoke on the situation and said his focus is solely on beating the Tennessee Titans in Week 11.

With so much conversation happening surrounding Parker, it's easy to forget a game is just around the corner. For the Cowboys, it's a chance to get back on track as they take on the 1-8 Titans, and a win would be even more likely if these three bold predictions come true.

Javonte Williams rushes for two touchdowns

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Javonte Williams has had a roller coaster season in 2026, but is still on pace for more than 1,000 yards as he has 692 through the first 10 games. He also has nine rushing touchdowns, but hasn't had multiple scores since the Week 4 win over the Houston Texans when he ran for three.

Tennessee comes into this one ranked 22nd against the rush, giving up 1,116 yards. They're 25th in rushing touchdowns, with opposing teams scoring 11 on the ground in nine games. That's a good sign for Williams, and in this bold prediction, he runs two touchdowns to help give the Dallas offense a spark.

Dallas defense forces three turnovers

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs celebrates a defensive stop during the game between the Cowboys and the 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Troy Aikman said Christian Parker was a scapegoat for Brian Schottenheimer, and he's probably right. That said, the move to Pettine could bring on some much-needed change for a team that's struggled all season. He's also facing one of the worst offenses in the NFL, which will help Pettine look good in Week 11. That's why this bold prediction has the defense recording three turnovers, finally giving their defense a hand.

CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens both top 100 yards receiving

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb practices before the game against the San Francisco 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Titans are bad against the run, but they're even worse against the pass. They're dead last in pass defense this season and that's a recipe for success for Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens. Even in their loss last week, this trio was impressive with Pickens recording 145 yards and three touchdowns on 11 receptins. Lamb also had a strong outing with seven receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown.

In this final bold prediction, the explosive duo has a day to remember with both Lamb and Pickens taking advantage of the poor defense by recording 100 yards apiece.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —