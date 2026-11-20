Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy has been the king of bad takes when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys. For whatever reason, he seems to have a vendetta against Dak Prescott, something that was on full display when he said Prescott needed to get a realtor because Joe Milton was going to take his job.

For those who are unaware, Milton lasted just one season as Prescott's backup and is now with the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite being wrong with that take, McCoy refuses to stop bashing Prescott.

While appearing on Up & Adams with Kay Adams, McCoy was asked about the recent discussion about Prescott being the most "betrayed" quarterback in the NFL. This topic gained steam when The Athletic's Mike Sando pointed out how well Dak is playing compared to how poorly the defense is playing.

Adams asked McCoy for his take on this and he seemed to lose his mind. McCoy was visibly annoyed by the thought of Prescott not getting enough credit, instead saying that Prescott gets a million excuses.

"Dak Prescott will have, he gets a million excuses, right? And if I die, I hope to come back like him. Like, I just, he's like a cat got nine lives. We're going to find a way to make sure that Dak doesn't get blamed for anything," McCoy said.

"There was a point in time where the window was open and he didn't deliver when they needed him to"



LeSean McCoy isn't giving Dak Prescott a pass on this season because of the defense@heykayadams | @CutonDime25 pic.twitter.com/srwhY0dgQ6 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) November 20, 2026

Adams then pointed to the Week 10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, saying Prescott played well. McCoy attributed that to the defense playing soft coverage with a huge lead before reminding everyone that Prescott and the Cowboys lost to the 49ers in the playoffs in 2022 and 2023.

"But I'll say this, this is how football works. You say that now, right? But I remember two years back-to-back years where they played the Niners in the playoffs, and the defense was excellent. Everything was excellent. And the only guy that wasn't excellent was Dak," Mccoy Said. "

So how football works when it's time to strike, because the window goes up and down. And right now it's closed. It's like completely closed, right? No robber can get in the house. But there was a point in time where the window was open, and he didn't deliver when they needed him to. But we never talk about that."

Does LeSean McCoy live under a rock?

Former running back LeSean McCoy arrives before the Legends NFL Party. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

McCoy also ripped Prescott for their last playoff appearance when he had multiple turnovers against the Green Bay Packers leading to a blowout loss before saying "we don't talk about them things."

First off, what?

McCoy has to be living under a rock if he thinks Prescott didn't get criticized for those performances. Following those losses, every talk show was ripping Prescott for the losses. The criticism grew loud again when Prescott signed his extension ahead of the 2024 season.

So while he's right that Prescott dropped the ball big time during that time, that's not the talking point. The discussion now is centered on how well Prescott is playing in 2026. And in all honesty, he's been a solid quarterback who is leading a high-powered offense. Is he perfect? Absolutely not, but no NFL quarterback is.

That said, he's playing well enough to win, but the defense is letting him and the rest of the offense down. That's not an excuse, but a fact. Just like it's a fact that Prescott received a ton of justified criticism for the failures that McCoy says were ignored.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott runs with the ball during the game between the Cowboys and the 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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