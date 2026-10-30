3 Bold Predictions for Cowboys vs Cardinals in Week 8

The Dallas Cowboys look to do something on Sunday that they haven't done all year and win a second consecutive game. They knocked off the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7 and while the Eagles were banged up, it was a still a confidence-building win for a team that needed something positive to build on.

This weekend, they face a struggling Cardinals team that is 2-1, but has lost five of their past six games. It's a golden opportunity for the Cowboys to get back into the NFC East race, but they have to face their demons to get the win.

Dallas has lost eight of their past nine games against Arizona, including a Monday Night Football showdown last year. Turning their luck around becomes far more likely if these three bold predictions come true.

Javonte Williams keeps running hard

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys finally stuck with the run in Week 7 and Javonte Williams rewarded them with 155 yards. This week, look for him to continue to get the ball, especially against the Cardinals who are 23rd in the league against the run.

Williams looked like the player we saw in 2025 and that should continue, especially with offensive coordinator Klayton Adams facing his previous team this week. In this first bold prediction, Williams goes for 125 yards and rushes another touchdown.

Cowboys defense continues to improve, forces two turnovers

Dallas Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DeMarvion Overshown made his much anticipated return to action in Week 7 and he was excellent. He had six tackles, one tackle for loss, batted down one pass, and hauled in an interception. He provided the exact spark that the defense had been missing, and that was without having any time to shake off the rust.

Now that he has a full game under his belt for the first time this season, look for Overshown to continnue to shine. His presence helps as the Cowboys defense puts the pressure on Jacoby Brissett and forces two turnovers, one of which comes courtesy of Overshown.

Dak Prescott has 300 yards, two touchdowns

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dak Prescott went into Week 7 facing a bit of a slump. He had just two touchdowns and four interceptions over the previous two games, both of which were losses for Dallas. He responded well in Week 7, throwing for 212 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

There were still some areas to clean up, specifically with his accuracy. Prescott completed just 55.6 percent of his attempts, which is below his season average of 65.2 percent. Look for him to get that number up against the Cardinals, which helps as Prescott throws for at least 300 yards with two touchdowns against the Cardinals.

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