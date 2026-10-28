NFC East Championship Odds Highlight Dallas Cowboys' Command of Division

The Dallas Cowboys found their way back into the win column on Monday night, scoring a convincing win over the division rival Philadelphia Eagles in primetime. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Cowboys and has put some positive momentum in their corner.

With Week 7 in the books, the oddsmakesr at DraftKings Sportsbook have shared their updated futures for the NFC East, with the Cowboys now favored to bring home the division crown.

It's a major step forward for Dallas, after entering the year at +235 to win the NFC East. Now, their odds have jumped to +115, while the New York Giants sit behind them at +125. The Washington Commanders have +800 odds to earn an automatic playoff spot, while the wounded Eagles are a long shot at +1500 with Jalen Hurts lost for the season.

There is still a lot of football to be played this season, but as things currently stand, the Cowboys appear to be in the best position to win the division, which could be all the encouragement Jerry Jones needs to pull off a big deal at the NFL trade deadline in less than two weeks to get the team over the hump.

Let's take a closer look at the current NFC East title picture, via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Updated NFC East Odds Entering Week 8

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott takes the field for warm-ups before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas Cowboys +115

New York Giants +125

Washington Commanders +800

Philadelphia Eagles +1500

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

The Cowboys trail the Giants by 1.5 games in the NFC East race, but have a favorable schedule throughout the second half of the season. With games against the struggling Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts on the horizon in the coming weeks, Dallas has an opportunity to put together a three-game winning streak into November.

The Giants also have some favorable games in the immediate future, but their next six outings includes games against the Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, and Seattle Seahawks.

It's going to be intersting to see how the division continues to play out, but the oddsmakers appear confident that Dallas can pull away down the stretch. At the very least, it seems clear that the NFC East will be crowning a new champion this season.

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