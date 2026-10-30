Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals, Week 8: Betting Odds & Preview

The weekend is finally here, which means we are inching closer to the Dallas Cowboys' return to the field in Week 8, when they return home to AT&T Stadium to host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

After playing in three consecutive primetime games, the Cowboys return to the early-afternoon slot, where they will be kicking off at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

It's a great opportunity for Dallas to string together consecutive wins for the first time this season, but recent history has not been on the Cowboys' side against the Cardinals. Players like star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb have never beaten the Cardinals throughout their careers, and the team has just two wins over Arizona in its last 10 outings.

Dallas has not beaten the Cardinals since a 2017 showdown in Glendale and has secured zero wins over Arizona at AT&T Stadium in their past 10 meetings. Something will have to change if the Cowboys are going to avoid a repeat of their disappointing history on Sunday afternoon.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws the ball during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The good news for Dallas is that despite that recent history, the oddsmakers have faith in the Cowboys to come away victorious in Week 8, with DraftKings Sportsbook favoring Dak Prescott and company by a full touchdown. The 7-point spread in favor of Dallas is the Cowboys' biggest point spread of the season to date.

All of the information you need to catch the Cowboys' showdown with the Cardinals in Week 8 can be seen below.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals Betting Odds & TV Info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks on after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Sunday, November 1, 2026

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Info: FOX

Betting Odds: Cowboys -7 | O/U: 54.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys -310 | Cardinals +250

Following this weekend's game against the Cardinals, the Cowboys will make the trip to Lucas Oil Stadium for another winnable game against the struggling Indianapolis Colts, who are in the middle of a fire sale ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Let's hope that the team can stay healthy and string together some wins to build momentum as November kicks into full swing.

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