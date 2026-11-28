Despite playing uninspired football all season long, the Dallas Cowboys entered Week 12 with a sliver of hope of making a run in the NFC East. That hope died when they squandered a 31-10 third quarter lead against the Philadelphia Eagles and lost 39-38 on a last-second field goal.

Dallas is now 5-7 and has a tough slate of games coming up which include showdowns with the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, and Jacksonville Jaguars. With Dallas dominating on offense as of late, there's reason to believe they can put up points against these teams. The problem is that their defense was torched by Joe Milton III and has been unable to stop anyone all year.

Their latest defensive collapse is evident in the Week 12 grades from PFF. Let's take a look at the Cowboys' highest-graded and lowest-graded players against the Eagles, with the defensive side of the ball accounting for all the lowest-graded Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

Highest graded Cowboys in Week 12

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb runs after a catch against the Philadelphia Eagles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dak Prescott, QB - 87.7

Camden Brown, WR - 84.7

Dee Winters, LB - 83.7

DeMarvion Overshown, LB - 80.0

Quinnen Williams, DT - 79.2

CeeDee Lamb, WR - 77.8

Rashan Gary, OLB - 75.9

Dak Prescott was the best player on the field for the Cowboys this week, throwing for 291 yards with two touchdown passes and one touchdown run, giving him an 87.7 overall from PFF. Camden Brown was second, but had just four snaps. CeeDee Lamb ended up with a 77.8, as he was on fire in this one with seven receptions for 134 yards.

There were several highly-graded defenders including Dee Winters, Quinnen Williams, and Rashan Gary. DeMarvion Overshown earned an 80.0 overall, as he had a huge impact despite playing just six snaps.

Lowest graded Cowboys in Week 12

Dallas Cowboys OLB Donovan Ezeiruaku celebrates after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Elijah Garcia, DT - 32.9

Markquese Bell, S - 33.8

Caleb Downs, S - 44.6

Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE - 46.4

Cobie Durant, CB - 46.7

Malik Hooker, S - 49.7

There was no shortage of defenders who were rated low in this game. None had a lower grade than defensive tackle Elijah Garcia, however, who had a 32.9 overall. Markquese Bell was right behind him with a 33.8 in just six snaps. Caleb Downs, Cobie Durant, and Malik Hooker all had scores under 50, which is no surprise given the defense surrendered 369 yards and 39 points.

Outside linebacker Donovan Ezeiruaku finished with a 46.4, although he did record his fourth sack of the season.

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