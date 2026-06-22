The NFL offseason is moving along as the Dallas Cowboys recently wrapped up their mandatory minicamp. Their next big event takes place at the end of July when they meet in Oxnard for training camp.

Coming off a 7-9-1 campaign, the Cowboys have several areas they would like to improve, and while defense has been the focal point, there will be plenty to watch on offense as well with players fighting for their spot on the depth chart.

That means there will be no shortage of storylines to follow, including keeping an eye on these three players who enter camp with their stock trending in the wrong direction.

Jonathan Mingo, WR

Dallas Cowboys WR Jonathan Mingo goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

It has been a roller coaster for Jonathan Mingo ever since being traded to Dallas ahead of the 2024 deadline. He made no impact during his first eight games, recording just five receptions. He seemed ready to rebound in 2025, however, as he took advantage of his first full offseason with the Cowboys.

Mingo was one of the stars of training camp and put himself in the WR3 conversation. A knee injury put an end to that run and he wound up playing in just six games and had one catch. Now, Mingo heads into camp with very little chance of making the 53-man roster.

Joe Milton III, QB

Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks Sam Howell and Joe Milton III walk onto the field during practice. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

At this time last year, Joe Milton III was one of the hottest names in Frisco. The former New England Patriots quarterback was expected to give them a more explosive QB2 behind Dak Prescott after Cooper Rush left in free agency. LeSean McCoy went overboard by saying Dak Prescott's job was in danger, but there was still a lot of understandable hype.

Now as he enters his second season with the franchise, Milton is going to be battling for the backup spot with Sam Howell, who was signed this offseason. Milton still has a rocket for an arm and unbelievable athleticism for a 6-foot-5, 246-pounder, but he could be in danger of losing his roster spot if he can't find more consistency.

Malik Hooker, S

Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Dallas added three safeties this offseason, signing Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke in free agency and selecting Caleb Downs in the first round of the NFL draft. Thompson has yet to fully practice due to an injury but Downs has been turning heads and Locke has taken advantage of the extra snaps.

That's not ideal for Malik Hooker, who has also been sidelined with an injury. Unlike Thompson, Hooker isn't in the first year of his deal, so his missed time is more detrimental. He also doesn't have experience with the coaching staff the way Locke does. That means he's entering camp without much momentum at all, and could be in danger of losing his spot.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —