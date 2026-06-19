Dallas Cowboys To Try More Physical Practice Approach For 2026 Training Camp

It was tough watching the Dallas Cowboys on defense in 2025. Not only were they often confused and leaving opposing players wide open, but they also found themselves being pushed around far too often.

This year, new defensive coordinator Christian Parker hopes to change that. He's focusing on adding bigger defensive linemen, with Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark as the centerpieces. They also added nose tackle Otito Ogbonnia as well as two big-bodied defensive ends in Jonathan Bullard and rookie LT Overton.

If that alone isn't enough to convince fans this team will be more physical, then maybe the news Brian Schottenheimer dropped on Thursday will. As the Cowboys wrapped up minicamp, Schottenheimer discussed the team's plans for training camp in Oxnard. One big change, according to the head coach, is that the Cowboys will have more padded practices.

Dallas Cowboys defense was bullied in 2025

New York Giants running back Devin Singletary scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Blown coverages made the highlight reels week after week for the Cowboys, but their inability to match the opponent's physicality was just as bad. Throughout the season, they missed multiple tackles, being credited with 112.

That gave them a missed tackle percentage of 9.5%. Only six teams were worse than that, which is just another reason the Cowboys made the change at defensive coordinator.

Another shocking stat was how bad they were at stopping opposing teams on third down. Dallas was the worst team in the NFL, giving up a first down 47.26 percent of the time on third down.

They also gave up fourth-down conversions 61.91 percent of the time, again showing how much they struggled when it came to playing with physicality. In the red zone, it got even worse, with opponents scoring a touchdown 66.7 percent of the time.

Christian Parker aims to fix the Dallas defense

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker speaks with wide receiver PJ Locke during practice at the Ford Center. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Schottenheimer and Parker have made it no secret that they plan to fix the Dallas defense. Throughout the offseason, the Cowboys focused on adding players who fit Parker's vision. That includes players who are smart and players who are physical.

They not only got that with their defensive line, but they added linebacker Dee Winters in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers, who gives them a highly respected inside linebacker. They even selected Jaishawn Barham who is a bruising linebacker who has experience on the edge. Even outside linebacker Rashan Gary, an addition that has been criticized, brings plenty of toughness to the defense.

In the secondary, the biggest addition is Caleb Downs, the rookie safety who is an extension of the coaching staff on the field. Throw all of this together and the Cowboys could boast a far better defense this season than a year ago.

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